Chalk Salt Art
Lots of us are drawing on our driveways with chalk these days. Why not try something different with that chalk? With simple things you have at home you can create pictures or jars filled with beautiful colors.
Supplies:
-colored sidewalk chalk
-salt
-paper plate
-paper
-glue
-clear container
What to Do:
-pour about a half cup of table salt on a paper plate
-using the broad side of a piece of chalk, rub over the salt vigorously until all the crystals are colored
-use the salt to make a picture by outlining a design in glue and pouring salt over the glue
-use the colored salt to layer it in a clear jar or cup to make a cool
Make your own Chalk Salt Art projects and share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
