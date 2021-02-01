Rotary Club announces Rotary in Lights coloring contest winners

The winners of the Waunakee Rotary Club's Rotary in Lights coloring contest have been announced. The winners in each of the four age categories included:
Age 1-4: Sydney of DeForest
Age 5-6: Elizabeth of Waunakee
Age 7-8: Elijah of Lodi
Age 9-15: Josie of Sun Prairie
Each have been sent a letter of congratulations at a prize of a $20 in WaunaBucks.
