Rotary Club announces Rotary in Lights coloring contest winners

The winners of the Waunakee Rotary Club's Rotary in Lights coloring contest have been announced. The winners in each of the four age categories included:

Age 1-4: Sydney of DeForest

Age 5-6: Elizabeth of Waunakee

Age 7-8: Elijah of Lodi

Age 9-15: Josie of Sun Prairie

Each have been sent a letter of congratulations at a prize of a $20 in WaunaBucks.

