After an intense audition, a hybrid summer camp and rehearsal process, 403 of the finest young musicians in Wisconsin are about to unite for the peak of what could be the most rewarding musical experience of their lives – the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) High School State Honors concerts.
Several Waunakee students will join their fellow musicians for the honors concerts, including Emma Follendorf, Vincent Chou, Gwenyth Severson, Sydney Ray, Karra Howles and Josie Petroff.
These concerts are attended by students, parents, teachers, alumni and general public from around the state and beyond, and mark the highest point of the 2021 WSMA High School State Honors Music Project. The concert times are as follows: Orchestra and Band Concert at the Overture Center at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28; Treble Choir and Mixed Choir Concert at the Overture Center at 8 p.m. Oct. 28; Jazz Ensemble Concert at Monona Terrace at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29.