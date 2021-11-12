The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Nov. 12: Legion fish fry — indoor dining
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., will have sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Nov. 12, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk, and water. The cost for adults is 12.00, children 5-10 years old is $5 and under 5 years old free. Drinks are available from the bar from 4-10 p.m. Fish Fry gift certificates are available. Please follow the current guidance from public health mandate.
Nov. 15 & 16: English Group
Community members are invited to help Waunakee’s English Language Learners make days brighter and better. The English Group meets at the Waunakee Public Library on Mondays from 6:30-8 p.m. or Tuesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. from Nov 15-Dec 14. Register to be a volunteer tutor at https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/english-group/
Nov. 17: Legion executive board meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee will hold an Executive Board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2 in the Legion clubroom at 6 p.m.
Nov. 18: Legion Post 360 veterans dinner
American Legion Post 360, and Auxiliary Unit 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday Nov. 18, at the Legion. There will be a dinner for Veterans prepared by the Auxiliary with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Following the dinner there will be separate meetings. Attendees are asked to RSVP for dinner to Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481or email ALAUnit360@gmail.com. New members are welcome for the Legion and Auxiliary. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in The American Legion. For more information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com. Anyone interested in learning about the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information, Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email ALAUnit360@gmail.com. Please follow the current guidance from public health mandate.
Nov. 18: Book Club for Nature Lovers
The Waunakee Public Library for book club for Nature Lovers is offered Thursday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. This program will be led by Troy Hess, founder of On the Yahara Writing Center, Madison, and focuses on nature writing of all genres, including fiction, short stories, creative nonfiction, natural history and poetry. For beginners and experienced readers of nature writing alike. Registration is required. Please register to receive materials before class.
Nov. 18: Skills for Bridging the Divide
In our current polarized political environment, many people avoid or dread conversations with friends or family members whose politics differ from their own. On Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., the Waunakee Public Library will host a workshop that teaches skills for having respectful conversations that clarify differences, search for common ground, and affirm the importance of the relationship. Presented in partnership with Braver Angels, a nation-wide organization that works to bring Americans together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic.
Nov. 19: Westport Legion fish fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi the evening of Nov. 19/ Choose baked potato or French fries; dinner includes coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables and a cookie. Full bar available. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Nov. 20: Hockey vs. Cancer
The Waunakee Warrior Boys Hockey team will face off at the Ice Pond against the Middleton Cardinals for the season opener and Hockey Fight Cancer night. Waunakee Warrior Hockey has made a tradition of hosting a Pancreatic Cancer Awareness night as part of Hockey Fights Cancer month. A miracle minute will happen between periods along with a raffle and Country music night. Survivors and families affected by pancreatic cancer will be recognized. Attendees can wear purple to show support for families affected by pancreatic cancer.
Nov. 20: Clear the Creek
Volunteers are needed to help remove logjams and debris from Six Mile Creek from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 20. Meet nest to barns at the end of Enchanted View Lane in the Town of Westport. Volunteers are asked to bring saws or other equipment and to wear clothing that can get wet or dirty or waders. Anyone with questions can call (608) 571-7836.
Nov. 20: Holiday craft sale
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library’s Annual Holiday Craft Fair, Bake Sale and Usborne Book Fair will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Dr. Proceeds benefit the library.
Nov. 20: Natural wreath-making
Schumacher Farm County Park will host a program on making holiday wreaths with natural materials from 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 20. To sign up for the program, visit the farm park’s calendar on its website, schumacherfarmpark.org.
Dec. 2: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.