Wauktoberfest will return to Waunakee Sept. 17-19 offering more ways than ever to enjoy German food, music and beer.
“I think food draws people. I know I’ve gone to events for specific items,” said Mary Jo Gatzke of the Wauktoberfest committee.
In addition to dishes from the Dorf Haus, the Lions and Knights of Columbus have collaborated on a new creation: the Wauktoberfest Wurst Burger. A hamburger is topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, a Fred’s Village Market brat patty, then topped with a slice of Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Dusseldorf mustard on a pretzel roll.
Pretzel brats, a brat patty on a Clausens European pretzel sliced in half then topped with cheese sauce and sauerkraut, is another menu option.
Another German food vendor, Gani Ahmetaj, who owned a German restaurant in Plain and now does catering, will bring cabbage rolls made with rice and ground beef, pork hocks served with sauerkraut and Reuben rolls with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and shredded corned beef rolled in wonton wraps.
Musical favorites from Wauktoberfest will return this year with the Big Squeezy Accordion Band starting off the evening starting off the festival Friday at 4:30 p.m. Tara Nahirniak’s Piano Bar follows at 6 p.m. and Pat McCurdy plays at 8 p.m.
This year, with the WaunaFest Run starting from Wauktoberfest Saturday morning, the festival opens earlier. Music begins at 11 a.m. when the Dave Austin Band plays.
DJ Stacy Harbaugh will spin two of her Vintage Polka Vinyl sets, first at 1 p.m. then at 6 p.m. In between, the Happy Schnapps Combo, famous for their “Bears Still Suck” ditty, plays.
At 7 p.m., Madison County, a regional favorite, will perform. With larger audiences expected for that show, the Wauktoberfest committee has doubled the size of the tent for the beer garden. On Sunday, audiences will have one final chance to see the Bob Klinger Polka Band play. Klinger has said it will be his last performance, according to Gatzke.
“We tried to sprinkle in more polka throughout the weekend,” Gatzke said about the addition of the Vintage Polka Vinyl sets.
Sunday afternoon, Finding North will host an open mic. Gatzke said she had seen them at Brix and has been impressed with local talent in the community.
As usual, a beer tasting event is planned for Saturday with the blessing of the beer at 12:50 p.m. Depending on COVID-19 numbers, the venue could be moved outdoors.
Beer will also be on tap in the tent, particularly German style Oktoberfest or marzen lagers. Domestic American beers and seltzers will be available, as well.
Wauktoberfest also features contests and activities throughout the weekend. For kids, pumpkin decorating and inflatables are an attraction. Saturday, competitions include the Limburger cheese-eating, sauerkraut-eating and frau-carry contests. Sunday, a bake-off competition and Dachshund Dash are planned.
For a full lineup of events, visit wauktoberfest.com.