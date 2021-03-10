March 18: The History of the Beach Boys (Zoom)
The Waunakee Public Library will be present a Zoom program on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. tracing the arc of the Beach Boys’ early career from “Surfin’ U.S.A.”, “Fun, Fun, Fun” and “California Girls” to the more mature Pet Sounds, with the use of performance and interview clips.
March 19: Blessed Trinity Parish Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host its last drive-through fish fry of the season at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane on March 19. Serving will be from 5-7 p.m. For details, visit the website btcatholic.us for details.
March 19: American Red Cross Blood Drive
First Presbyterian Church, 5763 Hwy. Q in Waunakee, will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive in Fellowship Hall from noon-5 p.m. March 19. For an appointment, call (800) RED-CROSS or (800) 733-2767. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
March 22: Perennial plant orders due
Orders for perennial plants and Monarch Butterfly Garden kits from the Friends of the Waunakee Public Library are due Monday, March 22. Order forms are available at the entryway of the library and can be downloaded from the library’s website, www.waupl.org. All plants are locally and professionally grown, winter hardy, in 3 1/2 pots and cost $3.25. The butterfly garden kits consist of six native plants known to attract monarchs and are $25 each. Order pick-ups will be Saturday, May1, between 10 a.m.-noon. at 401 Doral Court. Call 849-9224 if you need special arrangement. Proceeds benefit the Waunakee Public Library.
March 25: Gardening program
The Waunakee Public Library will dig into a Zoom program titled "10 Mistakes I Made in My Garden" on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. to help you avoid mistakes in your garden. If you’re not getting real results from your garden, then gardening isn’t as rewarding of a pastime as it could be. Megan Cain will share the top 10 mistakes she’s made in her (and others’) gardens so you can avoid them in your own and have lots more fun and success each season.
March 26: Church fish fry
St. Peter Parish, 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton, will serve a drive-through fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 26 at the school parking lot.
March 27: Easter Bunny event
Families can drive through Ripp Park, participate in fun activities, see the Easter Bunny and receive a goodie bag from 9-11 a.m. March 27 .
