The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
March 6: Corned beef and cabbage dinner
American Legion Post 481 will serve its annual corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4-6 p.m. March 6. Dinner includes potatoes, carrots, dessert. Dinners are to-go only and can be ordered by calling (608) 849-7480. Post 481 is off Hwy. 113 at River Road next to Taylor Liquor.
March 9: Storytelling During a Pandemic
The Waunakee Public Library will host a zoom event on Tuesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. featuring award-winning filmmakers and Bravebird founders, Alex and Noel Miranda. They will give a behind-the-scenes look at how Bravebird created the feature-length film, “Trace the Line,” using COVID safety guidelines.
March 6: Maple Sap Workshop
A workshop at Schumacher Farm County Park will explore the process of tapping maple trees and making syrup from 1-2:30 p.m. March 6.
March 10: Workshop on Wellness
Dr. Valerie Frazer, OD, FCVOD from New Horizons Vision Therapy Center will discuss vision after a stroke or brain injury during the March 10 virtual Workshop on Wellness. It will be from 7-8 p.m. To receive the Zoom link to join, contact Travis Steuber at tsteuber@waunakee.com or call 850-5992. Workshops on Wellness are presented by the Waunakee Village Center and Waunakee Lions Club.
March 11: Kids, Anxiety, & Stress Reduction Tips
The Waunakee Public Library will present a zoom program on Thursday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. with Terri Sorg, a Wisconsin author and retired mental health RN. She provides tips for reducing stress and anxiety in kids and their parents, talks about its effects on the body and much more. Sorg has written a series of books about the importance of loving yourself. Her newest book, “Anxiety” will be released in March.
March 11: Legion general meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., will meet on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m. No food or drink will be served. Members will be asked to stay physically distant and wear masks. All veterans are welcome to attend. For more information, call or email Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
March 12: Legion Post 360 Fish Fry
Weather permitting, Waunakee’s American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will offer a Drive-Thru fish fry, Friday, March 12, from 4-7 p.m. The menu includes three pieces of deep-fried cod, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, roll, and a tartar sauce. Meals are $12, cash or check only. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to pick your food without leaving your car. For more information call or email Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
March 15: 150th year cookbook recipe deadline
Cooks in Waunakee are invited to submit recipes for a cookbook to celebrate the village’s 150th year. The Waukoberfest Committee and the Pay It Forward High School Club are creating the Waunakee “People Pleasing Cookbook” as a fundraiser with proceeds going to the community. The history of Waunakee cookbooks date back to the original 1910 version and the most recent was 25 years ago in 1996 for Waunakee’s 125thedition will also include many contributions from current community service clubs and school clubs, photos of past and present, and much more. Deadline is March 15. Copies will be sold at local events, businesses, and the Chamber of Commerce. To submit a recipe, contact The Pay It Forward Club atpayitforward@waunakee.k12.wi.us{/span}.
March 22: Perennial plant orders due
Orders for perennial plants and Monarch Butterfly Garden kits from the Friends of the Waunakee Public Library are due Monday, March 22. Order forms are available at the entryway of the library and can be downloaded from the library’s website, www.waupl.org. All plants are locally and professionally grown, winter hardy, in 3 1/2 pots and cost $3.25. The butterfly garden kits consist of six native plants known to attract monarchs and are $25 each. Order pick-ups will be Saturday, May1, between 10 a.m.-noon. at 401 Doral Court. Call 849-9224 if you need special arrangement. Proceeds benefit the Waunakee Public Library.
