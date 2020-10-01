With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Scrap Sensations
Here is a creative way to use up some of those old scraps of construction paper. Let your imagination run wild as you create a fun picture to show off.
Supplies:
-assorted colors of scrap paper
-large piece of paper
-scissors
-glue
-marker or crayon
What to Do:
-cut assorted shapes out of the colored paper (triangles, squares and rectangles are especially fun to build with)
-glue them onto the large paper to create your work of art--abstract, animal, landscape , your name—the possibilities are endless.
-add final touches with a marker or crayon
Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
