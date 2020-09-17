With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Pizza with Pizzazz
Supplies:
-paper plate or large circle cut out of heavy paper
-red paint, crayon, or marker
-assorted colored paper
-scissors
-glue
What to Do:
-paint or color red all over your circle to be the sauce and let dry- leave room around the edge for the crust
-cover most of the sauce with glue
-sprinkle with paper “cheese” – putting paper through a paper shredder works great
-top your pizza with paper pepperoni, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and olives
Be creative and make a pizza any way you’d like. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
