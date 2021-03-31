The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
April 1 or 7: Hunter Education registration
Registration and pick-up of class materials for the Hunter Educationclasswill take place from 6 to 8 p.m. April 1 and 7 at the Waunakee Village Park shelter, 410 E. Main St. Call or email: Heather Fiess at (608) 843-6675, cola1119@gmail.com to reserve a spot or for more information. Space is limited to first 40 students. Students should attend the registration in person and minors need a parent or guardian to sign the registration forms. A WI DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call (888) 936-7463 to obtain an ID number. The Hunter Education Class will be held at The Dane County Range on Hwy. 19 from 6-9 p.m. on April 16, and 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. on April 17.
April 2: Legion Post 481 fish fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, or a large walleye filet, and a choice of baked potato or French fries. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, cookie, and start at just $11. A full bar is available. Dinners are carry-out only. To place an order, call (608) 849-7480. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113. next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
April 4: St. John Cemetery Cleanup
St. John the Baptist Church will have a cemetery clean-up in early April. All Christmas and winter decorations must be removed by Sunday, April 4. The cemetery staff will dispose of any remaining decorations. Summer flowers will be allowed until the fall clean-up in late October. Please refer to the cemetery regulations in the Information boxes at the cemetery or the church website www.stjb.org.
April 6, 6:30 p.m. Abraham Lincoln (Zoom)
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom event on Tuesday April 6 at 6:30 with Abraham Lincoln! Mr. Lincoln shares his ever-evolving perspectives on the subjects of slavery, emancipation, and equality, including the relationship between the races during his times. And, of course, he discusses the great events of his presidency as related to these issues, including the significant decisions to issue the Emancipation Proclamation and to advocate for black suffrage. And much more. Mr. Lincoln is portrayed by Kevin Wood, a professional Lincoln presenter.
April 7: Project Graduation fundraiser
Project Graduation is continuing to Warrior tradition of celebrating its Class of 2021 with safe incentives to compliment what the school intends to offer this year’s class. Waunakee area businesses will host dining special with a portion of the proceeds going to Project Graduation. On April 7, from 4-6 p.m. the fundraiser will be at the Lone Girl.
April 8: Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 E Main St, Waunakee will have a general meeting on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The general meeting will begin at 7pm. Social distancing and mask will be worn. All veterans are welcome to attend. For more information call or email Commander Mark McWilliams 608-669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
April 10:What the Buddha Taught
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom event on Saturday, April 10 at 9 a.m. featuring Khenchen Ripoche “great abbot” who spends time traveling in order to give teachings and lead retreats. The program is titled, “What the Buddha Taught: Simple Ways to Live our lives with wisdom That Develops Peace and Decreases Suffering.: Ripoche has established teaching centers throughout the world, strives to make important texts available to the public, and provide his students with thorough and systematic training in the Dharma. His writing has been a central resource in the introduction of Buddhist thought in the West.
April 14: Project Graduation Fundraiser
Project Graduation is continuing to Warrior tradition of celebrating its Class of 2021 with safe incentives to compliment what the school intends to offer this year’s class. Waunakee area businesses will host dining special with a portion of the proceeds going to Project Graduation. On April 7, from 4-6 p.m. the fundraiser will be at the Lone Girl.
April 15: Legion Auxiliary Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will resume its regular monthly meetings on Thursday, April 15, at the Post, 417 E. Main St., at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. No food or drink will be allowed. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information on the ALA, 608-338-4800 or send a message to tedbear@outlook.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.