The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday,
April 15: The Story of Color (Zoom)
Do you know the history of the colors in your world? The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom event on Thursday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. that will enlighten you to all the tints, hues, dyes, and shades of the colors around you that can be traced back to a specific point in history — and the stories they tell. This illustrated lecture with Laura Keyes will share with you the powerful — and colorful — history of color.
April 15: Legion Auxiliary Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will resume its regular monthly meetings on Thursday, April 15, at the Post, 417 E. Main St., at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. No food or drink will be allowed. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information on the ALA, 608-338-4800 or send a message to tedbear@outlook.com
April 16: Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, or a large walleye filet, a choice of baked potato or French fries, including coleslaw, beans, bread, cookie. Dinners start at just $10. A full bar is available. Dinners are carryout only. To order, call (608) 849-7480. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
April 16: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish will host a drive-through fish fry at the school parking lot, 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton. Serving will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
April 17: Trinity Irish Dancers
Back by popular demand the talented & tenacious Trinity Irish Dancers return to the Waunakee Public Library, on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m., outside on our patio, to demonstrate their jaw-dropping skills and passion for the Irish jig! Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Seating will not be provided, but everyone is welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets.
April 20, 21 & 22: English Group virtual meet and greet
A virtual meet and greet is set for volunteer tutors in Waunkaee’s English Group. This is a free literacy program to help people who primarily or only speak another language. Tutors do not need to speak any other language than English. Community members can learn how they can help. The English Group makes a difference by helping others strengthen their English skills. Virtual meetings will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 21 and 10-11 a.m. April 22. Register at http://bit.ly/EnglishGroupMeetandGreet. Anyone with questions can call (608) 849-5740.
April 21: The Science of Perception
On Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. the Waunakee Public library will host a zoom program on how our brain decides how we perceive everything around us. In this engaging program, William explores the real science of how our brains trick us into seeing and believing things that don’t exist. You’ll experience how optical illusions work, why people fall for scams, and how we make thousands of choices every day that are influenced subconsciously. William will also give the attendees proven, scientific, actionable techniques to preserve brain health. At the end, you may be left wondering if your brain has a mind of its own.
April 22: Community listening session
Village President Chris Zellner and the village’s management team are planning a community listening session via Zoom at 6 p.m. April 22. The purpose of the session is to give residents an opportunity to meet informally with them to discuss issues on a variety of topics such as growth, improvements and projects, traffic, neighborhood conditions, public safety issues or any other village-related issues. To participate online in Zoom webinar, use this link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89891529119. A computer (with audio/microphone), tablet, or smart phone will allow participation. Or, call (312) 626-6799, and enter Webinar ID: 898 9152 9119. Those requiring toll-free options are asked to contact Village Hall for details prior to the meeting at administrator@waunakee.com or (608) 850-2182.
April 23: Prairie Work Party
Schumacher Farm County Park will host a prairie work party from 10 a.m.-noon April 23. Participants will help pull garlic mustard in the upper woodland then take a stroll to look for spring ephemerals in bloom. You are asked to bring your own gloves and water bottle.
April 25: Springtime at the Farm
Schumacher Farm County Park will celebrate Earth Day with activities such as a wildflower scavenger hunt, planting garden seeds, kite-flying and more. Registration is required. Visit the website, schumacherfarmpark.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.