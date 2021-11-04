The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Nov. 5: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity will serve a drive-through fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 5.
Nov. 7: Assemblymen Quartet
The Assemblymen, gospel quartet, will perform at Christian Life Assembly at 6 p.m. Nov. 7. They hail from Rockford Illinois and have been traveling for over 30 years spreading the good news of Jesus Christ. The concert will consist of an hour of original songs and stirring testimonies of God at work in people’s lives today.
Nov. 8: Constitutional History author
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program titled “Beginning the World Over Again: A Constitutional History, 1774-1789” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 on Zoom. Dr. Dan Madden will discuss his book “Beginning the World Over Again” and the colorful characters from our world’s history, including Thomas Paine, Jean-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, and John Adams.
Nov. 9: Creative Nonfiction class
The Waunakee Public Library will present a Zoom class on creative nonfiction at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. This class uncovers secrets to writing engaging, meaningful, even humorous, nonfiction by presenting the process of writing nonfiction as weaving together essential thematic strands.
Nov. 12: Legion fish fry — indoor dining
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., will have sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Nov. 12, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk, and water. The cost for adults is 12.00, children 5-10 years old is $5 and under 5 years old free. Drinks are available from the bar from 4-10 p.m. Fish Fry gift certificates are available. Please follow the current guidance from public health mandate.
Nov. 17: Legion executive board meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee will hold an Executive Board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2 in the Legion clubroom at 6 p.m.
Nov. 18: Legion Post 360 veterans dinner
American Legion Post 360, and Auxiliary Unit 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday Nov. 18, at the Legion.
There will be a dinner for Veterans prepared by the Auxiliary with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Following the dinner there will be separate meetings. Attendees are asked to RSVP for dinner to Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481or email ALAUnit360@gmail.com. New members are welcome for the Legion and Auxiliary. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in The American Legion. For more information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com. Anyone interested in learning about the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information, Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email ALAUnit360@gmail.com. Please follow the current guidance from public health mandate.
Nov. 20: Clear the Creek
Volunteers are needed to help remove logjams and debris from Six Mile Creek from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 20. Meet nest to barns at the end of Enchanted View Lane in the Town of Westport. Volunteers are asked to bring saws or other equipment and to wear clothing that can get wet or dirty or waders. Anyone with questions can call (608) 571-7836.
Nov. 20: Holiday craft sale
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library’s Annual Holiday Craft Fari, Bake Sale and Usborne Book Fair will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Dr. Proceeds benefit the library.
Nov. 20: Natural wreath-making
Schumacher Farm County Park will host a program on making holiday wreaths with natural materials from 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 20. To sign up for the program, visit the farm park’s calendar on its website, schumacherfarmpark.org.