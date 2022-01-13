The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Jan. 20: “The Undocumented Americans”
The discussion of the book, “The Undocumented Americans,” by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6:30-8 pm will now take place online via Zoom rather than in-person. The link and login information will be sent to all who have registered. The book discussion is part of the Building Connections program, sponsored by the Waunakee Public Library and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, and Create Waunakee. To register, visit https://bit.ly/BuildingConnections_2021-22.
Jan. 20: American Legion Auxiliary meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold its regular monthly meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E Main St. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information, contact Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com.
Jan. 21: Westport Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry on Jan. 21 with fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinners include a choice of baked potato or French fries, along with coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables and a cookie. A full bar is available. The Post is located at 5337 W. River Road at Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.k you for your support.
Jan. 30: KC’s pancake breakfast
The Knights of Columbus Council 6371 of Waunakee will host a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 30, at Saint John’s School, 113. E. 3rd St. Serving will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The breakfast will feature pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash brown patties, sausage links, sliced ham, juice, coffee and milk. The breakfast starts Catholic Schools Week at Saint John’s. Come for breakfast and stay for the open house. Drive-up and carryout options will be available.