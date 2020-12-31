333 South Madison Street, Waunakee
Phone Numbers: Main: 849-8385;
Nutrition 849-9909.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
The Senior Center staff is available by phone at the Senior Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Senior Center is open for appointments only for limited services.
If you have an appointment, come into the dining room and wait at the table in front of the coffee bar. We ask that you wear a mask. If you do not have a mask one will be given to you. Your temperature will be taken prior to your appointment. If your temperature is 100 degrees or higher you will need to reschedule your appointment and leave the building. We ask that if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, or are feeling ill in any way, you will call to cancel your appointment and reschedule. Please do not enter the building if you are not feeling well.
MEALS: Congregate meals are not being served at the Senior Center at this time. Home Delivered Meals – The Senior Center will continue to deliver home delivered meals as scheduled to qualifying participants.
Foot Care by Appointment Only: Call 849-8385 to schedule an appointment. Starting January 2021 the fee for all Foot Care Services will be $25. The increased cost for supplies and insurance coverage has prompted this fee increase. Appointments are held the first four Tuesdays and the first three Wednesdays each month. There will only be one person getting their foot care done at a time. The nurse will be wearing protective attire as will the volunteer. Prior to the next person’s appointment the foot care area will be sanitized thoroughly. Please bring two towels and a face mask to your appointment. Call 849-8385 for an appointment. Service is provided by Gail Owens, RN, BSN.
Massage Therapy by Appointment Only: To make an appointment call the Senior Center at 849-8385. Massage therapy appointments are canceled until after Dec. 16. Cost is $39 for half an hour and $65 for a full hour. This increase of $2 is to offset additional cleaning supplies needed by the massage therapist. To make an appointment call the Senior Center at 849-8385. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you may be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Attorney Hours by Appointment Only: Attorney Eric Christoffersen is offering virtual appointments for no charge, no obligation consultations for local seniors. Please call Eric’s office to schedule an appointment 608-662-0440.
Blood Pressure Screenings: Blood pressure screening is held the first Tuesday of each month from noon to 12:30 pm. Please call 849-8385 to schedule an appointment.
TOPS Weigh-Ins
Wednesday mornings by appointment only, TOPS Group Members may schedule a weekly weigh-in. To schedule your appointment please contact Marilyn Pientka at 608-235-0652 or at deaerauntiem@gmail.com
Senior Center Activities
We are asking all that attend any of the activities, please call 849-8385 and make a reservation. This is required even for events and activities that did not need reservations in the past in order to attend. The number of participants allowed will vary depending on meeting space size and the ability to space people a safe distance. Painting Group - Wednesday 2-4 p.m. in the Senior Center Dining Room. Please callto let us know you plan to attend. Stamping Group - Reservations are required by calling 849-8385; third Wednesday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring your own projects. Wood Carvers - Monday mornings at 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools). Let us know if you plan to attend by calling 849-8385. Quilting Group - 4{sup}th{/sup} Thursday of each month. Please call 849-8385 for participation reservations. Wii Bowling - Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the Senior Center Dining Room. Call if you wish to participate.
Matinee Movies
Movies are shown on the BIG screen. Sorry but due to COVID precautions, we will not be serving snacks or refreshments. However, you are welcome to bring your own. Limited to 10 participants so please call 849-8385 for reservations. If we fill with 10 participants, we will begin a wait list and if there are 5 or more on a wait list we will show the movie again for a second group on the Friday after.
Friday, Jan. 8, 12:45 p.m. — “The War with Grandpa” Friday, Jan. 22, 12:45 p.m., “Love and Monsters.”
