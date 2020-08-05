With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Marker Madness
Here is a fun activity that you can do with people in your household. This works for 2-10 people.
Supplies:
-broad marker
-string
-duct tape or washer large enough to go around the marker
-large piece of paper or tag board
What to Do:
-cut 2 strings per person, each 6 feet long
-adhere the strings to the marker so they are spread out all around the outside. You can tape the strings to the marker or find a washer that fits around the marker and tie the strings to the washer (like the picture)
-put a large piece of paper on the floor
-spread the stings out with the marker in the center of the paper
-have each person sit around the paper holding 2 stings
-uncap the marker and let the fun begin
-try to draw a picture together-it takes cooperation and communication more than art skills!
Get your household together today for some Marker Madness and share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
