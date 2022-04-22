333 South Madison Street, Waunakee
Phone Numbers: Main: 608-849-8385;
Nutrition 608-849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
MEALS:
Congregate Meals - Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M — F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before.
Home Delivered Meals – Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to received home-delivered meals, M — F.
The suggested donation for a meal is $4. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Appointments are available four Tuesdays and the first three Wednesdays each month. Fee is $25. Call for an appointment. Bring two towels and arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Blood Pressure Screening appointments are held the first Tuesday each month from 12-12:30 p.m.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com.
Memory Café - First Thursday each month at Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse (5636 Conway Glen, off Woodland Drive) from 9:30-11 a.m. Please call to make a reservation to attend.
Caregiver Support Group - First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February – October).
Attorney Hours - Attorney Eric Christoffersen is offering monthly office hours at the Senior Center for no-charge, no-obligation consultations for local seniors please call Eric’s office to schedule 608-662-0440.
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips - Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
Monday, April 25: Target Sun Prairie
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly.
Wednesday Food Pantry trip - First and third Wednesdays only.
You must sign up by 2:30 p.m. three days prior. Suggested donation — $1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
UPCOMING EVENTS
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Learn to Line Dance Class{/h3}
Gather at the Senior Center and instructor, Nancy Vidlak will teach you some fun and easy-to-follow dance steps. Class is 4:30-5:30 p.m. on May 2, 9, 16 and 23. Cost is $10/class or $35 for all four. Space is limited. Call 608-849-8385 to make your reservation. Dancers of all abilities are welcome. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes or boots.
Take Me Out To The Ball Game! — Thursday, June 23 vs. St. Louis Cardinals; Adults age 50 and above are invited to join us as we head off to another Brewers Game! We have again reserved first baseline seating in the shade. Lunch and/or snacks are on your own at the ballpark. Cost for your game ticket plus motor coach travel is $65. Bus departs Senior Center at 10:30 a.m. for this 1:10 p.m. game, and estimated return time is 6 p.m. Reservations may be made starting April 18 and all paid reservations are due no later than May 19. Call 608-849-8385 to make your reservation.
Q Casino Day Trip - Friday, June 10; Bus departs 9:15 a.m. and returns 4 pm. Cost is $51. Paid reservations are due by May 6.
ROMEO Breakfast - Tuesday, April 26; Cost is $5 per meal. Reservations are due no later than April 21. Speaker is Deputy Jodi Schneider and Detective Gwen Rupert regarding Fraud.
Matinee Movies — Movies shown on the BIG screen. $2 donation for snacks refreshments.
Friday, April 29: “Marry Me”
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers - Second Wednesday of each month from 1-2:30 p.m. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting - Fourth Thursday each month. Painting - Wednesday, 2 p.m. Stamping - Third Wednesday each month at 11 a.m. Wood Carvers - Wednesdays, 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools). Wii Bowling - Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Ukulele - Fridays, 1– 2:30 p.m. Bridge - Mondays, 1 p.m. Euchre - Thursdays, 1 p.m. Leisurely Euchre - Mondays, 1 p.m. 500 - Tuesday, 1 p.m. Poker - Mondays and Fridays, 1 p.m. Sheepshead - Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Scrabble - Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. Mah Jongg - Tuesdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. Texas Hold ‘em - Thursdays, 1 p.m.