Frau Carry
The Frau Carry is one of several contests at Wauktoberfest. More volunteers are needed to staff the three-day event this September.

 Roberta Baumann

Wauktoberfest, the three-day festival celebrating the Waunakee area’s German heritage, experienced record crowds last year, filling the beer and entertainment tent and creating long lines at food stands.

Fully staffed by volunteers, the event raises funds for Waunakee service clubs, including the Waunakee Foundation, Rotary, Lions, Knights and Columbus and Waunahops. With the large number of attendees, last year’s three-day event raised $65,000 to donate to the community, providing $13,000 to each organization to fund projects such as the Rotary in Lights display, and support nonprofits such as the Waunakee Food Pantry and Neighborhood Connection.