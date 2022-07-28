Wauktoberfest, the three-day festival celebrating the Waunakee area’s German heritage, experienced record crowds last year, filling the beer and entertainment tent and creating long lines at food stands.
Fully staffed by volunteers, the event raises funds for Waunakee service clubs, including the Waunakee Foundation, Rotary, Lions, Knights and Columbus and Waunahops. With the large number of attendees, last year’s three-day event raised $65,000 to donate to the community, providing $13,000 to each organization to fund projects such as the Rotary in Lights display, and support nonprofits such as the Waunakee Food Pantry and Neighborhood Connection.
But as Wauktoberfest grows, so does the need for more volunteers.
Already, a number of youth organizations like the Waunakee High School dance team and cheerleaders, Pay It Forward Club, girls swim, golf and soccer teams lend a hand then receive donations from the Wauktoberfest committee.
Now, the committee is hoping others will step up to help keep the festival fully staffed, committee chair Mary Jo Gatzke said. This year’s Wauktoberfest is set for Sept. 15-17
Areas particularly in need of volunteers include the bounce houses, where Gatzke said she can envision a youth organization stepping up to earn donations. Volunteers are also needed just to tidy up.
“We struggle with keeping the grounds up,” Gatzke said, adding an opportunity exists for organizations like the Boy Scouts to provide clean-up crews.
High school clubs looking to raise funds for a trip can also volunteer, as can athletic clubs looking to purchase equipment. Wauktoberfest offers many family activities, such as pumpkin decorating and contests for youths to help coordinate.
Club members can wear their shirts with their organization’s logos to promote themselves while earning funds.
New opportunities are being created, as well. Scott Mooney of Milio’s has offered to provide sandwiches for an organization to sell, and set-up and take-down crews are also needed.
Companies looking for volunteer opportunities for employees can schedule a shift to staff the Wauktoberfest Beer Taste, with 150 beers. That offers a networking opportunity, as well.
“When you volunteer, you meet people you didn’t know who live here,” Gatzke said.
She suggests those looking to volunteer pick something that interests them.
“It’s a fun family event. Grab a couple of friends,” she added.
The Wauktoberfest committee is always looking for new events to grow the festival. Some new events this year will be a 5k Sausage Shuffle Run Walk and a Brat Toss. New food options are also sought to alleviate the long wait time experienced last year.
But volunteers will be needed to provide the staffing. Anyone interested in volunteering can email info@wauktoberfest.org or call Mary Jo Gatzke at (608) 576-4975.