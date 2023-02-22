Jerry McGinley
Jerry McGinley shows his new book, "Ghosts of Dharma Hills," as he enjoys coffee at MNM Coffeehouse in Waunakee, where he spends a few mornings each week.

 Roberta Baumann

In Jerry McGinley’s most recent book,”The Ghosts of Dharma Hills,” murders of friends and loved ones haunt the characters, driving them to investigate.

The Waunakee author has just published his latest murder mystery, a sequel to “A Driftless Murder,” which received the 2022 Midwest Book Award for Fiction/Mystery.