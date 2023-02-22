In Jerry McGinley’s most recent book,”The Ghosts of Dharma Hills,” murders of friends and loved ones haunt the characters, driving them to investigate.
The Waunakee author has just published his latest murder mystery, a sequel to “A Driftless Murder,” which received the 2022 Midwest Book Award for Fiction/Mystery.
McGinley, who taught English at DeForest High School for over two decades, brings readers back to Wisconsin's driftless region in “The Ghosts of Dharma Hills,” a familiar setting for his books. He lived there as a young child, and continues to be intrigued by the geography.
Readers will also remember Shea Sommers, a Madison detective, who is one of the main characters.
Now on leave from the District Attorney’s office for “punching her boss in the nose,” she uses her time to search for her friend, Pat Donegal, whom readers will recall from previous works, as well. While Donegal is reportedly dead, no death certificate has been filed.
Sommers goes on to become involved in another murder case. A poet, Chanz Loman, who joined the civil war in Nicaragua while in the Peace Corps, is haunted by his friend Rita’s cold case murder.
McGinley said he wrote “The Ghosts of Dharma Hills” a few years ago, and he “needed the characters to go somewhere.” The book travels back in time between the present and the 1980s, and it takes readers to a new land. McGinley said he spent a great deal of time researching the civil war in Nicaragua and the weapons used.
It’s not a typical murder mystery. Sprinkled throughout are McGinley’s original poems, attributed to Chanz Loman, starting each of the chapters about that character. McGinley acknowledged that mystery readers may not appreciate the verses.
When University Press, publishers of “A Driftless Murder,” read “The Ghosts of Dharma Hills,” the recommendation was to “get rid of all the poems,” McGinley said. “Mystery readers don’t read poetry.”
But, according to the author, they’re not integral to the story, so readers who skip them won’t miss out on the plot.
With chapters in Nicaragua, the book also includes some passages in Spanish, but again, understanding the translation is not necessary to the plot.
McGinley also attributes the translation to his character, Chanz.
“If there are mistakes, they’re not mine,” McGinley said. “If the poems are bad, blame him, not me.”
McGinley said the Pat Donegal and Shea Sommers books have a slight gap in the storyline, but he is working on a longer short story to fill that gap. He’s already written the next book in the series, but it is in need of careful editing before proceeding to the publisher."
“That one takes place in Madison,” he said, adding it’s set mostly on the North Side with a few scenes in the driftless region.
McGinley self-published “The Ghosts of Dharma Hills,” launching Lake City Lights Books, named after a magazine he formerly published. This spring, he’ll likely promote “The Ghosts of Dharma Hills” through meet-and-greets and readings at local libraries.
It will be available for sale at MNM Coffeehouse in Waunakee, which is mentioned in the book’s acknowledgements, where he thanks fellow writers George Morrison and Jim Malone for joining him on “insightful coffee session at MNM Coffeehouse.
"Three great minds and unlimited caffeine—what could possibly go wrong?”