Philmont Scout Ranch
Crews take photos in front of the Tooth of Time at Philmont Scout Ranch.

It’s been another great summer for the Boy Scouts and Adult Scout leaders of Waunakee Scouts BSA Troop 46.

From June 19-25, 2022, 21 Scouts and their adult leadership team members made their annual trek to Ed Bryant Scout Reservation in Mauston, Wisconsin. The week-long summer camp offers rank advancement opportunities, the camaraderie of Scouts from many different areas, and significant lifelong experiences. Each day Scouts worked on merit badges of their choice such as swimming, emergency preparedness, first aid, cooking, communications, wilderness survival, fishing, archery, leatherworks, rifle shooting, robotics, canoeing, kayaking, and more.

Ed Bryant Scout Reservation
Troop 46 visited the Ed Bryant Scout Reservation in Mauston in June.