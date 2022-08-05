It’s been another great summer for the Boy Scouts and Adult Scout leaders of Waunakee Scouts BSA Troop 46.
From June 19-25, 2022, 21 Scouts and their adult leadership team members made their annual trek to Ed Bryant Scout Reservation in Mauston, Wisconsin. The week-long summer camp offers rank advancement opportunities, the camaraderie of Scouts from many different areas, and significant lifelong experiences. Each day Scouts worked on merit badges of their choice such as swimming, emergency preparedness, first aid, cooking, communications, wilderness survival, fishing, archery, leatherworks, rifle shooting, robotics, canoeing, kayaking, and more.
Evenings are filled with campfires, camp programs, and free time to enjoy high and low rope courses, a climbing wall, shotgun, archery, and more. The Scouts completed over 100 merit badges combined during the week.
July 16-31, 2022, 20 Scouts and adult advisors traveled by train to the Philmont Scout Ranch. Philmont is the Boy Scouts of America’s largest National High Adventure Base. It covers 140,177 acres of rugged mountain wilderness in the Sangre de Cristo Range of the Rocky Mountains in northeastern New Mexico.
Two crews took separate treks that covered over 70 miles of backpack hiking and camping, including climbing to the top of Mount Baldy at 12,007 feet and Mount Phillips at 11,742 feet above sea level. The teams participated in numerous adventures, including horseback riding, burro packing, cowboy action shooting, spar pole climbing, and many more once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Scouts worked on requirements from the Backpacking Merit Badge, such as the importance of using the “Leave No Trace” principles, wilderness first aid, bear bag procedures, and safely preparing food while using a backpacking stove.
A Platinum Milestone
Scouts BSA Troop 46 is inviting all past, present, and future scouts, scout leaders, committee members, and parents to celebrate the Troop's 70th anniversary on Aug. 21 from 3-6 pm at Centennial Park, 901 S Holiday Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597.
The platinum anniversary celebration may include a historical review, potluck, ice cream social, and Court of Honor. The Troop is seeking historical documents, photos, and stories to be shared with those in attendance. Everyone is invited. Please spread the word.
Over the last 70 years, hundreds of Waunakee area youth have shared the values of Scouting through outdoor activities, leadership development, and community service. As of August 1, 2022, the Troop has had 1341 (and counting) young men earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Scouts BSA is a year-round program for young men and women 11-17 years old. The iconic Boy Scouts of America program provides fun, adventure, learning, challenge, and responsibility to help our youth become the best version of themselves.
In Scouts BSA, young men and women can go places, test themselves, and have one-of-a-kind adventures that can’t be found anywhere else. All Scouts BSA members will have the chance to earn Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout.