Collaborating
Buy Now

Tanya Quint, at left, calls herself the instigator who pulls people together as she’s seen Waunakee businesses form Waunakee Unites. This year, Waunakee Unites has created a 4-day event May 17-20 to support Project Brave, founded by Kerri Kane at right.

 Roberta Baumann

With music and art in Waunakee’s downtown, local businesses and community members will raise funds for a nonprofit focused on providing mental health support in the area.

Waunakee Unites, an alliance of local businesses, has formed to raise funds for area organizations, and this year, events May 17-20 will benefit Waunakee Project Brave.