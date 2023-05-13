With music and art in Waunakee’s downtown, local businesses and community members will raise funds for a nonprofit focused on providing mental health support in the area.
Waunakee Unites, an alliance of local businesses, has formed to raise funds for area organizations, and this year, events May 17-20 will benefit Waunakee Project Brave.
That Wednesday through Saturday, local shops will donate a portion of their proceeds to Project Brave, and community members can help with a mural to be painted on the side of the Gather Building at Main Street. The Waunakee Project Brave Band will also perform at the Lone Girl Brewing’s rooftop the evening of May 17.
Waunakee Unites has just begun, thanks in part to Tanya Quint, a loyal customer to many who had approached the business owners last year to raise funds for Susan B. Koman with Think Pink days.
This year, Quint wanted to take on a similar project, except hoped to focus on a smaller, more local cause, something “less splashy,” she said, as she began approaching local business owners.
After talking with Mary Horras of Simply Unique Decor and other business owners, her efforts began to snowball, with more businesses jumping on board to form a fundraising organization for different causes each year.
Some years, they could choose a project to benefit the Main Street area; other years, it might be a nonprofit, Quint said.
After the Waunakee Project Brave Band played at one of their meetings, Waunakee Unites members chose that organization as this year’s cause.
“We see them as a group that’s going to go somewhere and do some good,” Quint said.
The business owners began to pitch other ideas for community events, such as the mural, a Trivia Night at Red & White Wine Bar, and chair massages with Barriques Coffee and Frios Gourmet Pops for sale Saturday at the Gather Guest House.
What was an all women’s effort last year when Quint helped the businesses organize the Susan B. Komen event has grown more inclusive, with the UPS Store printing posters and Hallman Lindsey and Sherwin Williams donating paint.
“This is so cool,” Quint said. “I hope we can keep it up. It’s like the ball got rolling, and we’re trying to catch up with it.”
Waunakee Unites is hoping to establish its own nonprofit status, Quint said, and the group hopes to raise between $10,000-$15,000 for Waunakee Project Brave, with an anonymous donor providing a generous contribution.
Waunakee Project Brave began last year, when its founder, Kerri Kane, organized a concert and day of speakers at Waunakee High School to shine a light on mental health and wellness.
The Brave in the organization’s name is an acronym for Being Real Affects the Value of Everyone, and part of the organization’s mission is to shed light on issues because, as Kane said, “when you bring in light, darkness can’t exist.”
Kane began to become concerned about young people’s mental wellness several years ago when her own family members faced some challenges.
She spoke to then high school principal Brian Kersten, who introduced her to Alyson Schaefer, the school’s health instructor at the time. The two began collaborating on programs for young people.
Schaefer has since retired and formed Mental Fitness 4 Teens, offering retreats to focus on mental wellness.
Kane then formed Waunakee Project Brave in 2021 after two families in the community, friends of Kane’s, lost their sons tragically, one to suicide and the other to fentanyl poisoning.
Kane had the idea for a Waunakee Project Brave event, where speakers could share their experiences with anxiety and depression, and how they learned to cope. Kane also formed a band to play inspirational music.
This past year, Waunakee Project Brave held its second event in Waunakee, with music and speakers talking about their own journeys with mental health.
The event has become a model for similar programs, such as the Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition’s Stigma Free SP, also featuring the Project Brave Band May 6 at Sun Prairie Middle School.
Waunakee Project Brave hosts a weekly support group Mondays from 8-9 a.m., with the last spring meeting set for May 15. It has several private events planned this spring and summer, as well.
Kane said funds raised for the organization could help establish a hotline for those struggling, go toward hiring a part-time administrator to work on promotions and videography, and help launch a men’s support group.