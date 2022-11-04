The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Nov. 4: Blessed Trinity fish fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-thru fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane on Nov 4, 2022. Serving from 4:30-7 p.m. Visit the website btcatholic.us for details.
Nov. 4: Memory Screening
The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dane County is offering free and confidential 15 minute memory screening appointments, including educational materials about memory concerns and brain health. To register, call Courtney at (608) 850-2533. Screenings will be at the Waunakee Public Library, Friday, Nov. 4, noon-2 p.m.
Nov. 5: Westport Legion dinner
American Legion Post 481 has brought its liver and onions and Swiss steak dinner for Nov. 5 with serving 5-8 p.m. A full bar is available. Carry-outs are welcome. The Post is Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Nov. 5: Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run, a 5K race for girls in grades 3-8, will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Waunakee Village Center. Event day registration is available. For more information about the event, registration, and volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5K.
Nov. 6: Assemblymen Concert
The Assemblymen will perform at Christian Life Assembly of God Church in Waunakee at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 p.m. with the Southern Gospel Quartet. there will be a freewill offering.
{div}Nov. 10: ‘Lessons in Chemistry’
The Waunakee Public Library will host author Bonnie Garmus on ZOOM Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. for discussion of her debut New York Times bestselling novel “Lessons in Chemistry.”
Nov. 10: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
The Waunakee Public Library, in conjunction with the Public Health Madison Dane County, will provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Nov. 10, from 3-6 p.m. No appointments needed.
Nov. 10: Fish & Chips
Claire Evans and the Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom meeting Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a nostalgic national dish’s contentious international history; from secret fishing grounds, Cod Wars, and overfishing to the difficulty of selling fish in today’s political landscape.
Nov. 11: Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee will have sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Nov. 11, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carry-outs are available. Cash or check only.
Nov. 12: Community Art Swap
The community is invited to bring new or gently used art supplies (paint, yarn, canvases, jewelry making supplies, etc.) to the Waunakee Public Library on Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-noon and swap them for something newThe library is accepting donations of all art supplies leading up to the event. Reach out to Courtney at (608) 850-2533 if you have additional questions.
Nov. 14: Cooking with Huma
Huma will be at the Waunakee Public Library on Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. to cook a delicious meal of Mediterranean chicken and lime basmati rice. Registration is required as spots are limited.
Nov. 17: Legion, Auxiliary meeting
American Legion Post 360, and Auxiliary Unit 360, 417 E. Main St., will hold a monthly meeting on Thursday Nov. 17. A dinner for Veterans will be prepared by the Auxiliary. with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.. Following the dinner there will be separate meetings. PLEASE RSVP for dinner Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Commander, Dave Barman (608) 219-5883 or dabarman@tds.net
Nov. 19: Out-with-the-old sale
An out-with-the-old sale at the Waunakee High School store will be Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. with merchandise sporting the old logos at discounted prices. The sale will be at Door 17, the “pyramid door,” and that will be the only door open those days.
Nov. 19: Library Craft Sale
The Friends of the Library Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19 with 50 vendors at the Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Dr.