Aug. 15: Working with older adults to downsize
Would you like to help an older friend or family member declutter and downsize without drama? Join the Waunakee Public Library on ZOOM Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Certified Professional Organizer Melanie Juedes will offer tips and ideas for how to help those you love with an important life transition.
Aug. 15: WaunaFest Board meeting
WaunaFest Board will hold its regular meeting on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St. The purpose of the WaunaFest Board, Inc. is to promote, organize, and execute all matters related to WaunaFest. The purpose of the WaunaFest is to promote goodwill for the community, to benefit the people of the community, and to contribute to the wellbeing of the people of the community. All who are interested and would like to participate are welcome to come to the meeting. If you want to help and be part of an organization that gives back to the community, please come to the meeting. The Board is looking for a Second Vice President to assist the President and First Vice President. They preside at meetings in absence of the President and First Vice President. Also is a member of the Nominating Committee, Chair the Bylaws Committee and serve on committees assigned by President. Also looking for someone to take over the softball tournament. For more information contact Jim Pingel at (319) 493-1502 or jimp@soundavv.com
Aug. 17: W.O.W. Investment club
The WaunaLearn of Waunakee (W.O.W.) Investment Club is a local community group that meets the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Waunakee Library. Its purpose is to discuss market conditions, trends and to buy and sell investments agreed upon by club members. If interested in joining the group, please contact via email President Joe Lauer (jglauer@gmail.com), Vice-President Dave Dies (dcdies@tds.net) or Treasurer Mark Blume (blumer@charter.net).
Aug. 18: Library End of Summer Fest
The Waunakee community can celebrate the end of summer reading with the library. There will be food trucks, yard games, a bounce house, and more for kids and adults at the Waunakee Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4-7 p.m.
Aug. 20: WaunaBoom Fireworks
Though storms forced the cancellation of WaunaBoom this year, the community members can still enjoy the fireworks at Ripp Park. On Aug. 20, a smaller event will run from 4:30-9 p.m. with food carts and the fireworks at dusk.
Aug. 21: Cub Scout Kickoff, information
Waunakee families can join Waunakee Cub Scout Pack 46 for a kickball game and new family welcome on Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon-2 p.m. at Centennial Park. Cub Scouts is for boys and girls entering grades K-5, and includes activities related to camping/outdoor activities, physical fitness/nutrition, teamwork, community, and service to others. We will have leaders available to answer questions, provide information, and assist with applications.
Aug. 22: Suck the Muck Six Mile tour
Clean Lakes Alliance will host a tour of the Suck the Muck site at at Six Mile Creek, with speaker Joe Parisi at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22. For more information and to register, visit the Clean Lakes Alliance website, cleanlakesalliance.org and go to the calendar.
Aug. 22: Waunakee Big Band
The Waunakee Big Band will perform swing and blues favorites from the Big Band era from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Waunakee Village Park Gazebo.
Aug. 26: Touchdown Club Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host their annual tailgate for all Touchdown Club members on Friday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The tailgate will be held next to the entrance of Warrior Stadium with food and fun prior to the game. There is no charge for members. Not a member? Not a problem . . . you can sign up at the tailgate or visit our website at www.waunakeefootball.com.
Aug. 26: Touchdown Club Food Pantry Drive
Waunakee Warrior football fans and families can show support for the Waunakee Food Pantry during the club’s annual tailgate. The club will collect nonperishable food items and monetary donations at tables near the gates prior to the Warriors’ home opener on Aug. 26. The Food Pantry’s most wanted items include: cereal, macaroni and cheese, granola bars, canned tuna, and pancake syrup.