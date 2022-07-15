The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
July 18: WaunaFest Board meeting
The WaunaFest Board will hold its regular meeting on July 18, at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St. The purpose of the WaunaFest Board, Inc. is to promote, organize and execute all matters related to WaunaFest. The purpose of the WaunaFest is to promote goodwill for the community, to benefit the people of the community, and to contribute to the wellbeing of the people of the community. All who are interested and would like to participate are welcome to come to the meeting. If you want to help and be part of an organization that gives back to the community, please come to the meeting. We are looking for a Second Vice President who assist the President and First Vice President. They preside at meetings in absence of the President and First Vice President. Also is a member of the Nominating Committee, Chair the Bylaws Committee and serve on committees assigned by President. Also looking for someone to take over the softball tournament. For more information contact Jim Pingel at (319) 493-1502 or jimp@soundavv.com
July 19: Concerts in the Park
As part of the Live from the Park series, the Honey Pies will perform at the Village Park gazebo starting at 6 p.m. July 19. Food carts will arrive at 5:50 p.m.
July 20: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot from 3-6 p.m. July 30 and the following Wednesday afternoons through October.
July 21: Wauna Spike entry deadline
The Waunakee Lions Club will serve up the 26th (almost) Annual Wauna Spike, a co-ed, 6-person volleyball tournament. This year’s tournament will be held Saturday, July 30, at the Ripp Park soccer fields. All ages are eligible to participate. Pool competition begins at 8:30 AM and will run until roughly 1 p.m.. Playoffs are expected to conclude around 6 p.m. Play will occur in three divisions: Power, Intermediate & Recreation. Underhand serves will be required for the Recreation Division. Teams will be required to field 3 men and 3 women for tournament play. Team entries cost $90 each. Each team will be guaranteed 8 games prior to the beginning of playoffs. Teams making the playoffs will then participate in a single elimination playoff format. Cash prizes will be available for Power & Intermediate Divisions. Recreation will have “fun” prizes. Entry forms can be found at www.waunafest.org. If you have questions, contact Lion Kerry Cartier at (608) 338-8266 or Lion Randy Dahmen at (608) 849-9595. Completed entries, with team fees, must be received by July 21. All completed entries will be entered into the tournament on a first come basis. No refunds will be made after July 21.
July 21: Friends of the Library
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Hall to discuss updates on fundraising revenues and some new FUN raisers that are planned. Greeting cards and Kohl’s gift cards will be for sale. Please bring a new “Friend”--everyone is welcome! Email jelvekrog@gmail.com for more information.
July 21: Legion Auxiliary Unit Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Thursday, July 21, at the Post, 417 East Main St. Membership in the Auxiliary is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as children, grandchildren, and family members of veterans. The purpose of the Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. The Auxiliary conducts various projects throughout the year in furtherance of these goals. For more information about the Auxiliary, call (608) 334-1481 or send a message shirleybear@outlook.com.
July 23: Post 481 customer appreciation
American Legion Post 481 will host a customer appreciation event with free food and happy hour from 2-6 p.m. Juoly 23 at the post, 53337 W. River Road, off of Hwy. 113 near Taylor Liquor.
July 28: Community Band Concert
The Waunakee Community Band’s final concert of the summer season will be in the High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. This is the band’s celebration of its 35th anniversary, which was actually in 2020 but couldn’t be celebrated at that time. This is the annual Pie and Ice Cream Night with homemade pie as well as ice cream and root beer floats. Refreshments will be available from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., during intermission and after the concert.
July 28-31: WaunaFest
WaunaFest will run all weekend long with carnival rides, bands and more at Centennial Park, the WaunaFest Run Saturday, along with an arts and craft show, and a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. Sunday. Visit waunafest.com for more details.
July 30: WaunaFest Arts and Crafts Fair
The Waunakee Lions Club will sponsor the 35th Annual WaunaFest Arts and Craft Far Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Centennial Park, 901 S. Holiday Dr. Exhibitors from in and out of state will display handmade wood crafts, jewelry, photography, paintings and more. In addition to sponsoring the Arts and Craft Show, the Waunakee Lions Club will serve food Friday through Sunday. Hot pork, BBQ or plain and Italian beef sandwiches will be available plus refreshments. In addition, health snacks of fresh carrots, cherry tomatoes and string cheese will be available.
July 31: WaunaFest Car Show
The 9th Annual WaunaFest Car Show will be on July 31 at Centennial Park, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Registration begins at 8 with the first 60 receiving a McDonalds Value Meal gift certificate. Enter the Centennial Park east parking lot from Holiday Drive. Look for the signs. Due to the parade starting at 11 a.m., after 11 a.m. participants coming from the east should take a right on to Schumacher Road down to Easy Street. Take a left on to Easy Street and proceed to the intersection of Easy Street and Hwy 113. Take a left on Hwy 113 to come back to Main Street. It is recommended that show vehicles be at the park by 10:30 a.m. to avoid any streets that are blocked.
Aug. 4: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, May 5, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with a family member or friend. The café’s theme is “The many months of August.” Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385 to make a reservation and for more information. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask.