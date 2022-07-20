 Skip to main content
Create Waunakee taps students for South Street mural design

The wall along South Street next to the former public library will soon become a community art project by Waunakee elementary and intermediate school students and led by a Create Waunakee subcommittee.

The Waunakee Village Board approved a mural design for the wall at their July 18 meeting, allowing the painting to proceed.

Mural design

Waunakee Village Board members approved his mural design for the wall next to the former South Street library, where the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and Food Pantry are considering relocating to.

