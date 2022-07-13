As with past years, the Dane County Fair Midway will offer plenty of rides, but also has more food available for sale than past fairs because its food vendor booths are booked solid, according to fair personnel.
As this photo from the 2019 Dane County Fair demonstrates, competition at the fair for grand champion animals is intense, but there are other categories entered by youth contestants at each Dane County Fair.
Known for its free entertainment offerings (like dogs running off docks and catching objects such as tennis balls or discs, from the 2019 fair, above), the Dane County Fair will once again offer different entertainment options in 2022, including a performance by local favorites Wheelhouse.
As with past years, the Dane County Fair Midway will offer plenty of rides, but also has more food available for sale than past fairs because its food vendor booths are booked solid, according to fair personnel.
As this photo from the 2019 Dane County Fair demonstrates, competition at the fair for grand champion animals is intense, but there are other categories entered by youth contestants at each Dane County Fair.
Danielle Ziegler/Dane County Fair
Known for its free entertainment offerings (like dogs running off docks and catching objects such as tennis balls or discs, from the 2019 fair, above), the Dane County Fair will once again offer different entertainment options in 2022, including a performance by local favorites Wheelhouse.
The Annual Dane County Fair is coming back to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison on July 21-24, with Sun Prairie’s Hayden Paske as the Fairest of the Fair, representing as the fair’s official ambassador.
The gates open at 9 a.m. each day and close at 8 p.m. The fair will feature free entertainment and events each night that go until the park closes at 11 p.m., but no entries will be allowed after 8 p.m.and youth younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 4 p.m.
Daily admission is $10 for 12 years and older, $5 for 6-11 years old and free for 5 and younger. Season passes may be purchased for $25 or $10 for 6-11 year-olds. Parking is free every day.
The carnival will be open until 8 p.m., with ride tickets sold until 7 p.m.
One of the biggest traditions is the “Fairest of the Fair,” chosen through a contest each year. The winner is the official ambassador of the Dane County Fair. This year’s Fairest of the Fair is 2022 Sun Prairie graduate Paske, who said her high school FFA and agriculture teacher, Jennifer Herman, thought she would be the perfect fit.
“Mrs. Herman encouraged me to apply,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to see what the youth are doing locally.”
Paske’s favorite part of the fair is how much work is required to make it happen every year.
“Everyone gets to play a part and contribute,” she said.
Paske has attended many local events to promote the fair and made appearances at schools to teach about agriculture. Pam VanderSanden, the leader of the committee overseeing the Fairest of the Fair, said Paske represents the Fair at numerous summer events, including parades, festivals and the Wisconsin State Fair. She also has many responsibilities for the week of the county fair.
“She will attend various shows at the fair, including the beef show handing out ribbons for prospective winners, and she’ll be there for anyone who does a news story in the morning,” VanderSanden said.
Paske will also be a tour guide for the Dane County Boys and Girls Club, participate in a crown making with kids and judge Dress-a-Kritter with the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair.
According to VanderSanden, Paske will compete for the state Fairest of the Fair in January at Chula Vista Resort in the WIsconsin Dells.