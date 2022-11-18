Trauma.jpeg
Two screenings of the documentary "The Wisdom of Trauma" are scheduled for Nov. 30 at Waunakee Public Library. 

 Submitted graphic

Can you imagine a world in which parents, teachers, physicians, policymakers, and legal personnel are informed about the trauma of those around them, but are not concerned with fixing behaviors, making diagnoses, addressing symptoms, or judging? Can you imagine a “trauma-informed society” which seeks instead to understand the sources from which troubling behaviors and diseases arise and provide compassion and healing?

