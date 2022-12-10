Kyle Halweg remembers attending FPC’s live nativity in the mid 1990s as a kid and seeing church members stage the miracle of the baby Jesus’ birth, complete with Mary, Joseph, the infant and the three Wise Men, sheep and shepherds.
Today, Halweg is the event’s main coordinator for Waunakee’s First Presbyterian Church, ensuring the hundred-plus volunteers are in place, along with the animals and supplies to assemble the manger and caroling shed. He began coordinating the construction about four to five years ago and gathering volunteers to help assemble the structures then tear-down after the event.
“I sit on a computer and punch away at the keyboard 50 hours a week,” he said, adding he likes nothing better than building and deconstructing on his time off. “It really resonated with me, coordinating people and getting more people involved. And, people just love doing it.”
That’s probably why the event has sustained for nearly 30 years, with volunteers braving sometimes arctic temperatures since 1995.
“We have had some nasty weather. Three years ago, it got canceled one night because it was so wet and icy. We didn’t want to cause people to go out in what could be treacherous conditions,” said Wes Ray, the event coordinator prior to Halweg.
The live nativity began after the church’s existing building on Hwy. Q was completed. The congregation had moved from the little church on Second Street, now home to Arthouse Playhouse. Ray said the new church had a driveway and lawn to accommodate a scene with statues to “get people focused on the reason for the season.”
“People got talking about it and they thought even better than statues, what about a live nativity?” Ray said. “People got behind it and thought it would be exciting, and thankfully, FPC members continue to think it’s an exciting way to spend part of the Christmas season themselves and to share the Christmas season and our Christian faith.”
Three one-hour shifts are set for the actors playing Mary, Joseph, the Angel and three Wise Men, and three groups of shepherd’s staff bonfires with sheep. A doll represents baby Jesus. Carolers are also set up at the front area of the driveway as visitors start their journey along the drive-thru event.
Other volunteers provide traffic control, reminding drivers to turn off the lights as they proceed through the scene then back on again when they reach the highway.
The event also involves some animal control. While sheep are fairly gentle, they can get into trouble. Halweg related one incident when a sheep ventured a little too close to the fire and singed its coat.
Camels are no longer invited to be part of the play as they can be “kind of cantankerous,” Ray said, adding one spit on an actor and another tried to take a taste of one.
“It was decided before me, but I have carried on the tradition of no camels,” Ray said.
Ray recalled another incident where animal control became key after a recently born calf wriggled out of its tie and began to wander away from its mother.
“That momma was not going to stay settled for that. She was tugging and pulling so we quickly worked to bring that calf right back in place, so momma would not pull the fence down to try and find her baby,” Ray said.
In late 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the church canceled the annual event. Last year, a skeleton cast produced an abbreviated event, without the usual meal.
“This year, we’re excited to do three hours and bring back dinner for the cast and crew,” Ray said.
Hearing reactions from those driving through make the event special, too. Cars will roll up and children may describe the story, Ray said.
“Sometimes you can hear the parents tell the kids to hush and be a little more reverent,” he said.
The Halwegs, who have two small children and a dog, often walk around their neighborhood and talk to people. Most, no matter what denomination, have experienced the nativity and will talk about their favorite parts, he said, adding, “You’re touching people.”
Halweg said he’s not “super religious,” but the nativity offers a break from what can be a commercialized holiday.
He described the quiet scene, lit only by candles, with the shepherds, sheep, the Wise Men, Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, and angel in the manger.
“For me it’s very calming, and I think we need to reflect on what the real meaning of Christmas is supposed to be, whether you’re actively pursuing your faith or not,” Halweg said.
The church’s live nativity will run from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5763 County Road Q in Waunakee.