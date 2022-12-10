Kyle Halweg remembers attending FPC’s live nativity in the mid 1990s as a kid and seeing church members stage the miracle of the baby Jesus’ birth, complete with Mary, Joseph, the infant and the three Wise Men, sheep and shepherds.

Today, Halweg is the event’s main coordinator for Waunakee’s First Presbyterian Church, ensuring the hundred-plus volunteers are in place, along with the animals and supplies to assemble the manger and caroling shed. He began coordinating the construction about four to five years ago and gathering volunteers to help assemble the structures then tear-down after the event.