Wisconsin weather can be fickle, but volunteers with the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection are banking on a mid October day being a bit warmer than one in late November.
That was the motivation for this year’s new theme for the run to benefit the nonprofit.
The organization has taken the Horrible Holiday Sweater Shuffle off the calendar and substituted it with the Great Pumpkin Smash Dash, set for Oct. 15, rather than the weekend after Thanksgiving. Like its predecessor, the event will feature both a 5k and a 1-mile run for families with children of all ages.
Director Lisa Humenik explained that the Neighborhood Connection had a Great Pumpkin Smash family event, with movies and activities for kids.
“Our board and the event committee thought it would be worth combining the two,” she said.
Humenik described the Great Pumpkin Smash Dash a “nice family event.”
“If people want to run and be competitive, they can do so with the 5K. People can walk or run the 5K and the 1-mile,” she added.
Both courses begin at the Lone Girl Brewing Company on Main Street. The 1-mile course is to the former Waunakee Public Library on South Street and back. Humenik said families have done the 1-mile with strollers. Trick-or-treat stations will be set up along the course, and volunteers hope the runners dress in costume, Humenik said.
Afterwards, participants can purchase raffle tickets to win a chance to smash a pumpkin, basically by throwing it at a target with a chance to win a prize.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Holiday Horrible Shuffle in 2020 and 2021, so this is the first foot race event for Neighborhood Connection in three years. In the past, approximately 100-130 people signed up. All proceeds go to support the nonprofit’s programs that serve low-income families in the area, primarily through the community store. Located on S. Century Avenue, the store offers clothing and household items to families at no charge. WNC also provides programs and case management services for individuals and families.
Humenik said the number of clients continues to grow. The greatest need for the organization currently is direct financial support for the organization's operating expenses, which are generally low, mainly to power and maintain Neighborhood Connection, Humenik said. WNC has just two employees and all others are volunteers. It also operates without a mortgage.
Currently, the greatest need among the clients are outerwear – winter coats, hats, boots, gloves and scarves – especially for growing kids, Humenik said.
Participants in the Pumpkin Smash Dash will know their dollars are helping families in the Waunakee Community while having fun.
“We’re looking forward to it. I think the new theme is going to be fun. I’m excited to see how people dress up and come out for it,” Humenik said.