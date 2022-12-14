 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In Westport, effort underway to highlight long lost Lake Mendota camps

"Cows and Campfires"
Buy Now

Don Sanford asks for a show of hands of audience members who attended one of the camps that were once operated at Gov. Nelson State Park prior to 1975. A few attendees raised their hands.

 Roberta Baumann

An effort is underway to replace some interpretive signs at Gov. Nelson State Park and add others to inform visitors of a 20th Century chapter in the park’s history

About 80 area residents gathered at the Westport Town Hall Dec. 1 to learn about that era in a talk local historian Don Sanford presented titled, “Cows and Campfires.” His talk also came with a sales pitch, as he sought help from local residents on the signage project.

Camp Indianola
Buy Now

Nothing at Gov. Nelson State Park exists to give visitors an idea of how the park was used in the mid 20th Century. Shown are some of the buildings from Camp Indianola, a boys’ camp until 1967. Right: Don Sanford asks for a show of hands of audience members who attended one of the camps that were once operated at Gov. Nelson State Park prior to 1975. A few attendees raised their hands.
Indianola map
Buy Now

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred