In Westport, effort underway to highlight long lost Lake Mendota camps

Nothing at Gov. Nelson State Park exists to give visitors an idea of how the park was used in the mid 20th Century. Shown are some of the buildings from Camp Indianola, a boys’ camp until 1967. Right: Don Sanford asks for a show of hands of audience members who attended one of the camps that were once operated at Gov. Nelson State Park prior to 1975. A few attendees raised their hands.
An effort is underway to replace some interpretive signs at Gov. Nelson State Park and add others to inform visitors of a 20th Century chapter in the park’s history
About 80 area residents gathered at the Westport Town Hall Dec. 1 to learn about that era in a talk local historian Don Sanford presented titled, “Cows and Campfires.” His talk also came with a sales pitch, as he sought help from local residents on the signage project.
Sanford, author of “On Fourth Lake: A Social History of Lake Mendota,” has researched the 422 acres that piece by piece were acquired by the state of Wisconsin and eventually became Gov. Nelson State Park in 1975.
Prior to the arrival of European settlers, the land was home to indigenous people, and marked effigy mounds still remain at Gov. Nelson State Park. Several interpretive signs with details about Native American life there allow visitors to imagine that experience before roads, farms and buildings.
But visitors see no indication of the park’s use as a summer camp in the mid 20th Century.
“Most people who come to Gov. Nelson have no idea there was a big camp there,” Sanford said.
Sanford has worked with Mike Ring, Gov. Nelson State Park manager, and others at the Department of Natural Resources to write a history of those summer camps.
Michael Olbrich and Haskell “Hack” Woldenberg were involved in the property eventually becoming the park it is today.
“I don’t think this park would have happened had it not been for two guys that we probably don’t think about very much,” Sanford said.
He described Woldenberg as a “man on mission,” who was the owner of Camp Indianola from 1941-1967, the oldest boys camp in the state when it closed in 1967. It had been in operation since the 1920s.
Five major pieces of land were acquired by the state between 1975-1979, including Camp Wakanda, Camp Indianola, Camp Maria Olbrich, land owned by the Bolz family and the Reynolds farm.
Sanford’s helped the audience—some who had been campers there—imagine hundreds of children on summer break participating in archery, paddling, swimming, arts and crafts and other activities.
Cabins were scattered throughout, along with lodges for larger meetings and meals. Sleepaway camp in the summer drew hundreds of kids from Chicago and all over the United States for eight weeks.
The 8.5-acre Camp Maria Olbrich, the smallest property, was donated to the YMCA in honor of Olbrich’s mother. It was operated as a girls camp. Sanford read from a program from 1927.
“The routine, every day at 6:45 is a morning dip and setting up exercises,” Sanford said. “I don’t know if that means setting up tables and chairs or setting up like sit-ups. At 7:30 was breakfast time, followed by a flag ceremony, and then chapel and then inspection.”
Today, only a few traces of that history remain, including a stone bench for a counsel ring that can be seen from Borchers Beach Road. Sanford and the park manager hope to bring more of that history to life for visitors with the interpretive sign project.
Describing the signs, Sanford said, “They can have maps, they can have little drawings, they can have links to websites; there’s all kinds of things you can do. But all of this is designed to help interpret and enhance the experience that people have going to Gov. Nelson.”
The Department of Natural Resources and the Town of Westport have supported the project, but Sanford said volunteers are still needed. The DNR has a process and standards for the signage.
“But what they’re looking for is partners—boots on the ground,” Sanford said, adding that funds and staffing are not available.
After the presentation, Sanford said several in attendance came forward as partners. Anyone who did not attend but is interested in helping with the project can contact Mike Ring, park manager, at (608) 831-3005 or michael.ring@wisconsin.gov.