When the longtime organist for First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee passed away in October last year, her absence was felt immediately.
Patricia (Pat) Ronspiez died at age 76 and was the church’s organist for 37 years, from March 1985 to July 2022. She also got involved at FPC in other ways after first becoming a member in 1960, including making quilts for its mission outreach, and being in a senior ladies Bible study.
“She was such a kind and pleasant person, always with a smile on her face and a quick laugh,” First Presbyterian’s Church Business Administrator Sue Gade said. “She was such a blessing to our church. I miss her.”
In her honor, an organ recital with around 50 minutes of music is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at the church, 5763 County Road Q. Dr. Andrew Schaeffer from the Luther Memorial Church in Madison will be the organist and planned the program. The recital will include pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Böhm, John Bull, Henry Stephen Cutler, and Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck.
Several of those pieces are hymns, including “Amazing Grace,” which was a favorite of Ronspiez.
“I think it’s always fun to showcase organs as leaders of song, which, of course, is why we have them in worship,” Schaeffer said of the hymns.
The concert is open to the public. The church will accept freewill donations, with 90% going to the Waunakee High School Music Department to help them buy a new grand piano, and 10% to the church’s mission projects, such as in Guatemala.
The recital date also aligns closely with the 29th anniversary of the arrival of the organ to the church, which arrived in many parts on Palm Sunday, March 27, 1994. It was first played for the congregation shortly after, on Easter Sunday of that year.
The organ was built by William Schuelke, who immigrated to the Midwest of the United States from West Prussia in 1864, landing in Milwaukee a decade later in 1874. Schuelke is believed to have built around 160 organs before his death in 1902.
When First Presbyterian Church first began planning for a new location in autumn of 1990, inclusion of an organ was a part of the discussions from the outset, as the small organ that had been serving the church’s former Second Street location was determined to be too small for the new, larger sanctuary planned.
So, even before the groundbreaking at the Hwy. Q property, an Appleton-based organ restorer spent a year and a half carefully restoring the pieces of the Schuelke organ back to like-new condition.
The organ is believed to have been built in 1872 or 1873. Its purchase in 1992 was a bit of a homecoming, First Presbyterian’s Music and Worship Coordinator Sam Robinson said. In the 120 years after being built, it had made its way from Milwaukee down to Dallas, Texas, from where it was sent up to Appleton for restoration.
“We see it as a way to rekindle respect for and interest in the organ and pay our respects to Pat,” Robinson said of the upcoming recital.
So far, in the eight months since Ronspiez retired from playing, the church has been unable to find a replacement. It seems many area churches are struggling with hiring organists, said Robinson, who contacted a handful of local churches asking for recommendations.
While he has accepted that they may never find a full-time organist to fill the hole left by Ronspiez, he hopes to at least find someone who can play the organ once or twice a month.
That loss of a full-time organist is something that has been felt during services at First Presbyterian, he said.
“It just fills the church and fills your spirit differently than any other instrument could,” Robinson said. “It’s the richness of the instrument itself. Traditionalists appreciate that sound. You can open the door to the church and hear the organ down the street.”
He said that not only Pat, but also her husband Jerry and mother Ruth Mae were “faithful servants” in the church. Her mother was a Sunday school teacher.
Though Ronspiez was diagnosed with cancer, she was a “trooper” who “never complained,” Robinson said.
“She played that thing as long as she could, right until the end,” he said of her enduring dedication to service. “She was a blessing for sure.”
Last summer also saw another loss at the FPC congregation—its pastor of 32 years, Kirk Morledge, retired in June.
“Certainly the transitions we’ve made have been hard, but change is always hard,” Robinson said. “But, we’re finding with a new pastor and losing our organist that we’re morphing like a chameleon. We’re not sure what is yet to come and don’t know where we’re going yet, but we’re putting our trust and faith in God.”
People outside of the church are aware of the organ, as it’s listed on a national historic register.
“I’m finding—and I’m hoping the church is finding—that our organ is very significant in the history of organs,” Robinson said. “Coupled with it being built just down the road, it’s been gaining interest within the congregation and outside, too.”
To keep it playing loud and proud into the next century, Robinson is now making sure it receives maintenance and tuning twice a year after a few years of neglect.
Before coming under his care, he felt the organ was out-of-pitch and causing clash or tension during services.
“I think it’s improved,” he said. “The organ tuner said it’s in really good shape, which was really refreshing to hear. It’s given us a fresh perspective on the organ.”