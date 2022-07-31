North Mendota Trail
This section at Woodland Drive was completed in 2020.

 File photo

Segment by segment, with a half mile here and a mile there, the North Mendota Trail is getting completed.

One day in the not-so-distant future, it will offer a safe bike and pedestrian path along Hwy. M all the way from Hwy. 113 in the Town of Westport west to the City of Middleton, connecting with paths north to Waunakee.