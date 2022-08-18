Artist Dan Dricken of Milwaukee readies the aluminum melting furnace earlier this Spring, during the Create Waunakee WRAP (Wisconsin Regional Art Program) on May 14 on the grounds of the Waunakee Public Library.
It’s not often that members of the public create their own aluminum castings, and it’s safe to say few have seen how an aluminum casting is made or have taken part in the process.
But Waunakee area community members will have a chance to do just that during an outdoor aluminum pouring demonstration at Schumacher Farm Park during the park’s annual Heritage Fest celebrations.
With sand mold making workshops being held prior to the event, children and adults alike can sculpt and carve unique designs into clay or prepared sand molds in preparation for the aluminum casting event. Registration for these hands-on workshops can be found by visiting FeLion Studios’ event site: https://www.felionstudios.com/workshops
During the event, foundry artists Alisa Toninato of FeLion Studios, and Dan Dricken of Milwaukee will pour each creation made during the workshop with molten aluminum. Finished castings are cleaned up on site and could serve as garden markers, hang as decorative art, or used as unique picture frames or table top trivets.
The event will start at noon on Sunday, Sept. 11, with the first pour happening around 12:30 p.m. and consecutive pours occurring every 30 minutes thereafter, until all of the molds are filled. Visitors and participants to Heritage Fest will enjoy the amenable location with other family friendly hands-on activities such as butter churning,
Sponsorship opportunities for this community event are available for local manufacturers to participate in the action by showcasing their individual skills as a business and engaging with creative community educational events based in the trades. Interests to participate as a business sponsor can be sent to Alisa@FeLionStudios.com, for full participation information.