Furnace

Artist Dan Dricken of Milwaukee readies the aluminum melting furnace earlier this Spring, during the Create Waunakee WRAP (Wisconsin Regional Art Program) on May 14 on the grounds of the Waunakee Public Library.

 Rona Neri

It’s not often that members of the public create their own aluminum castings, and it’s safe to say few have seen how an aluminum casting is made or have taken part in the process.

But Waunakee area community members will have a chance to do just that during an outdoor aluminum pouring demonstration at Schumacher Farm Park during the park’s annual Heritage Fest celebrations.