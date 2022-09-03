Runners and walkers can lace up for Waunakee's new 5k

In its nearly two decades, Wauktoberfest has always featured fun contests and games like the limburger cheese eating contest and Dachshund Dash, but last year’s 5k run was its first.
That’s when the WaunaFest Run organizers who planned the event early in the year amid COVID-19 concerns, moved it from the traditional WaunaFest in July to Wauktoberfest in September as a smaller run.
The 5k must have seemed like a good addition because this year, Wauktoberfest has a 5k of its own, a Sausage Shuffle Run Walk, on Saturday morning, Sept. 17.
"After the feedback from the WaunaFest Run at Wauktoberfest last year, the board wanted to start their own tradition with a fun run," said run organizer Kristine Becks. "It's a great way to kick off the day and brings people down to the grounds early to enjoy what the fest has to offer."
It invites runners, walkers and even shufflers to wear their German attire for the Saturday morning race starting and finishing at Peace Lutheran Church, 701 S. Century Ave., near the Wauktoberfest venue.
"You can shuffle right over to the vest and enjoy the activities once the race is complete," Becks said.
Runners of all skill levels, along with walkers, are encouraged to join the race. Strollers are welcome, too, Becks said.
Volunteers are also needed to help guide the "shufflers" around the course, she said.
Wauktoberfest, Waunakee’s celebration of its German heritage, will be in full force starting Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, with a number of different events through Sunday afternoon. But for the first time, the beer tent only will be open the Thursday evening before during the Wine Tasting and Pairing at Endres Manufacturing Co., 802 S. Century Ave., where Wauktoberfest takes place each year.
Last year drew the largest crowds in its history, and the event raised approximately $65,000 for the volunteer organizations who help organize and staff the three days of music, food and activities. The Waunakee Foundation, Waunakee Rotary, Waunakee Lions, Knights of Columbus and WaunaHops volunteers used those funds to help support the community through the Waunakee Police Department’s K-9 program, Badger Honor Flights, the Waunakee Food Pantry, Rotary Light Display, the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and other projects.
Volunteers from other organizations help with the event, as well, including the Waunakee High School dance team and cheerleaders, swim team, Pay It Forward Club and others. Other student organizations are invited to step up as volunteers, as well, and can volunteer through the website, wauktoberfest.com.
In addition to the Sausage Shuffle, the Wauktoberfest Committee is adding new food items and music, with the Blue Olives playing Saturday afternoon, along with a host of polka and party bands. The Happy Schnapps, whom many know by their signature song, “The Bears Still Suck,” returns Saturday, and Pat McCurdy, who has established a Friday night tradition at Wauktoberfest, is back again, as well.
Contests Saturday include a limburger cheese eating competition and new this year, a brat toss to see who can project those German sausages the farthest. It will be followed by a sauerkraut eating contest. Local bakers can enter their cakes and bars into the baking contest Sunday. Also Sunday, dachshunds and their owners can sign up for the Dachshund Dash, another Wauktoberfest tradition.
A beer tasting on Saturday will feature more than 100 craft breweries, including many from Wisconsin such as Mobcraft and Karben 4, along with ciders. Waunakee’s own Lone Girl Brewing will also pour its own brews at the event. Speaking of beer, it’s an integral part of any Oktoberfest tradition, which features marzen, an amber style lager served at a Bavarian prince’s wedding celebration in Munich more than 200 years ago. The Wauktoberfest beer tent will have several Oktoberfest beers on tap, along with domestic beer in cans.
Wauktoberfest offers fun for the younger crowd all weekend long, too, with pumpkin decorating, bounce houses and a Chicken Dance contest.
To volunteer or register for any of the events, visit wauktoberfest.com.