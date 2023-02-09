Bear Den
Researchers could see the mama bear hibernating and hear her cubs nursing.

 Cheri Schultz

With bright sunshine to provide at least the appearance of warmth, single digit temperatures didn’t phase us much. Hand and foot warmers took the edge off, too, as did the brisk pace set by college students from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point’s (UWSP) Wisconsin Black Bear Project.

The students weren’t following a designated trail; instead they were following the faint beeps of a radio collar worn by a female black bear in her den.