333 South Madison Street, Waunakee
Phone Numbers: Main 608-849-8385;
Nutrition 608-849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
The Village Center parking lot is being redone in two phases. The first phase beginning July 25 will focus on replacing curbing. During this time the Senior Center will function with all regular scheduled activities. Phase two begins on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a tentative completion date of Sept. 2. During this time, due to the lack of alternative parking and unsafe entry into the building, all regular Senior Center programs, classes and events are cancelled. This includes the Congregate dining program. Regular diners will be added to the home delivered meal routes during this time frame.
For services, including foot care clinics, massage and acupuncture please check with the person who provides this service for the most current plan of continuing service.
The center will remain open during the second phase of construction and all staff will be working at the Senior Center Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Changes and updates to this tentative plan will be posted on the Senior Center website www.waunakee.com/seniorcenter
MEALS:
Congregate Meals — Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M — F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before.
Home Delivered Meals – Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Appointments are available four Tuesdays and the first three Wednesdays each month. Fee is $25. Call for an appointment. Bring two towels and arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupunture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at 608-345-3567.
Blood Pressure Screening appointments are held the first Tuesday each month from 12-12:30 p.m.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com.
Memory Café — First Thursday each month at Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse (5636 Conway Glen, off Woodland Drive) from 9:30-11 a.m. Please call to make a reservation to attend.
Caregiver Support Group — First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February – October).
Attorney Hours — Attorney Eric Christoffersen is offering monthly office hours at the Senior Center for no-charge, no-obligation consultations for local seniors please call Eric’s office to schedule 608-662-0440.
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips — Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
Monday, July 18 — Metcalfes – Hilldale
Monday, July 25 — West Towne — Madison
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation — $1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Welcome to Medicare Seminar — Saturday, July 16 from 9:00-11:30 am: If you are turning 64 this year, we can help you make informed choices about your Medicare options. Call 608-240-7449 or email aaa@countyofdane.com to register for this informative seminar held in the Waunakee Senior Center Dining Room. Deadline to register for this complimentary session is July 8.
Picnic Lunch & Entertainment — Wednesday, July 20 starting at 11:30. Gather for our first annual indoor picnic and stay for a performance by the Dave Freitag. A donation is requested for the meal. Make your dinner reservations no later than 1 p.m. the day prior.
ROMEO Breakfast — Tuesday, July 19. Cost is $5 per meal. Reservations are due no later than July 14.
Matinee Movies — Movies shown on the BIG screen. $2 donation for snacks refreshments.
Friday, July 22 — Family Camp
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers — Second Wednesday of each month from 1-2:30 p.m. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting — Fourth Thursday each month. Painting — Wednesday, 2 p.m. Stamping — Third Wednesday each month at 11 a.m. Wood Carvers — Wednesdays, 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools). Wii Bowling — Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Bridge — Mondays, 1 p.m. Euchre — Thursdays, 1 p.m. Leisurely Euchre – Mondays, 1 p.m. 500 — Tuesday, 1 p.m. Poker — Mondays and Fridays, 1 p.m. Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Scrabble — Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. Mah Jongg — Tuesdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. Texas Hold ‘em — Thursdays, 1 p.m.