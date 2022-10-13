Hornets nest
Bald-faced hornets typically die with the hard frosts of fall, but this unfortunate colony built their nest too close to humans and were exterminated. Their natural story was stopped short by fear. Emily Stone was teaching at the Wisconsin Summit for Natural Resource Volunteers in Waukesha.

 Emily Stone

A colorful crew of Master Naturalists in my “Finding the Stories in Nature” workshop trickled out of the picnic shelter at Fox River Park near Waukesha, Wisconsin, and regathered next to a spruce tree on the lawn. “Here’s your first challenge,” I told them. “What stories do you see?”

A few students came closer and poked at the papery gray remains of a bald-faced hornet nest in the tree. They observed the torn bottom of the once-oval shell, and the way the spruce needles poked up through the paper where the nest encompassed the twig. Someone pointed a tentative toe at the circle of dead brown grass directly below the nest, and reached out as if to touch the paper disc of honeycomb that had come to rest on a lower branch.