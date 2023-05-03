This weekend, the hills of Waunakee will be alive, with songs that have been sung for sixty years.
“The Sound of Music” is set to bring Salzburg to the stage of the Performing Arts Center at Waunakee Community High School, with performances at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.
The musical premiered in 1965 and has entertained audiences ever since with its story of an independent young woman hoping to become a nun at an abbey in Salzburg, Austria in 1938.
Her free-spirited nature winds up getting her dispatched to the villa of the widowed, retired naval officer Captain Georg von Trapp to be a governess for his seven children. Through Maria’s kindness and patience, the children come to trust and respect her.
She goes on to help the children rediscover their love for singing and a family friend even proposes the children enter the upcoming Salzburg Festival, but the Captain disapproves.
Between feelings developing between the Captain and Maria, and Nazis ordering von Trapp to report to a German Naval base despite his opposition to their beliefs, there’s plenty of tension on stage.
Deciding upon this year’s spring musical began almost immediately after the curtain fell on last year’s shows, drama director Colin Anderson said.
He at down last year with fellow directors Molly Petroff (vocal and music director), Ryan Gill (pit orchestra director), and Rick Braun (technical director—sets, lights, scenery) to discuss which shows would gives as many students possible opportunities to excel musically and to dance, as well as what shows the community would be interested in seeing that the school hasn’t done before.
“We think about themes and ideas that resonate with students and the community for the time and place we’re in,” Anderson said. “Something that speaks to the moment we are in and we can do with the students we have.”
The number of students participating still seems to be a little bit down from pre-pandemic years, he said.
“We’re still in the recovery process, getting everything back up to the level it was before,” he said.
Though, between the cast, pit orchestra, and set crew, there’s a “pretty large group” of students involved in the production.
The von Trapp family also allowed for a few younger thespians to get involved this year.
“We don't always have young students, but it's fun to include younger kids when we have the opportunity,” Anderson said. “It’s been fun and nice to be able to include kids from the other schools.”
One challenge that the directors faced was how to appropriately approach the topic of Nazi imagery.
“It was a little bit of a challenge with that one, how comfortable were we doing a play that had Nazis in it?” Anderson said. “We decided that thematically, it’s not the main focus, it’s not really about Nazis. It’s a story about family and people finding a community; and the power of art and music to form bonds between people allowing them to come together to overcome struggles they have. Their healing as a family, and the struggles they go through before that is the important message. It’s about connection and healing and the importance of arts to foster that.”
There won’t be any Nazi imagery or symbols on stage, but members of the Third Reich will still be identifiable without having had to change anything in the script, Anderson said.
Since Feb. 27, the students have been rehearsing five days a week.
“Overall it’s been a very smooth process, everyone is happy to be here and eager to be a part of this,” Anderson said. “It’s always amazing watching the pieces come together. Students come in thinking they know these songs, they’ve heard them for years, but they’re more challenging to learn than students thought. We make incremental progress, then it gains momentum, and suddenly the show comes to life on stage. It’s been a great process, the show’s wonderful to see and hear, it looks lovely, and the kids look and sound great.”