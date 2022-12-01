"Strange World"
Disney.com

Like the “World” of a certain movie, the holiday weekend at the domestic box office sure was “Strange.” It’s not so strange that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continued its dominance in first place. But it was strange the forgettable “Strange World” was able to take the second-place spot when there was clearly more interest in third-place finisher “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

The problem is that “Glass Onion” is only playing on a sixth as many screens as “Strange World,” and its theatrical release window is limited to a week. I’ve decided that the fair thing to do is give both movies a mini-review.