Nuthatch
Check out the long rear toes on this white-breasted nuthatch. They enable nuthatches to climb head-first down tree trunks looking for food. Photo by Larry Stone.

 Larry Stone

Bang bang bang. Rattle. Bang bang bang.

On some mornings, my alarm clock wears a little down jacket, wields a piercing peak, and makes a lot of noise.

