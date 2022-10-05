Outdoor design
The outdoor aquatic center design includes two vessels, one with six lap lanes, and the other with a variety of recreational areas and zero depth entry point. This design was taken from the village’s website, which includes an informational section devoted to the aquatic center project, including costs. Visit waunakee.com/aquatics.

 Counsilman-Hunsaker

A pool referendum question on the Nov. 8 ballot will indicate to the Waunakee Village Board if the community supports building a $9.4 million aquatic facility.

At the Oct. 3 village board meeting, village staff hosted a presentation at the library on the concept of building a new aquatic facility in Waunakee, in hopes of answering residents’ questions prior to the election.