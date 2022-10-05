A pool referendum question on the Nov. 8 ballot will indicate to the Waunakee Village Board if the community supports building a $9.4 million aquatic facility.
At the Oct. 3 village board meeting, village staff hosted a presentation at the library on the concept of building a new aquatic facility in Waunakee, in hopes of answering residents’ questions prior to the election.
The concept for the facility includes a lap pool, along with a recreation pool with play features for kids, a water slide and a zero-entry beach, all outdoors.
Sue McDade, Waunakee’s community services director, noted that the conversation about building a pool has gone on for many years. About 20 years ago, a referendum asking whether residents supported a facility failed, she said.
The discussion was reignited in 2017 when a community-wide survey showed the public most supported adding trails, followed by a pool.
In 2019, the village hosted a public listening session that was well attended, and the village issued a request for proposals seeking a firm to help explore the options and costs.
After researching firms that applied, the village chose Counsilman-Hunsaker, and worked with George Deines, who attended Monday’s meeting via Zoom. In 2021, about a year ago, Deines kicked off the project with stakeholder meetings, a survey and public information meetings.
Deines presented a number of options for facilities, including indoor, outdoor and indoor-outdoor facilities that were all supported. He noted that the Waunakee High School pool offers limited availability to the public, and outdoor pools are in private subdivisions.
Finance director Renee Meinholz talked about the costs, saying the public would want to know how the project affects their tax bill. The capital costs are estimated at about $9.4 million, with the operating costs at about $50,000 per year.
Of all the options, the outdoor pool would allow the village to recover 88 percent of the operating costs. Meinholz said taxpayers would likely see their tax bills rise by $44 per $100,000 in valuation if the pool were built.
For several months, the village staff has worked to explore options and costs for a pool to craft the referendum question.
“That begs a very good question; it sure would be nice if we had an idea of where it would go,” said Todd Schmidt, village administrator. “The perfect spot simply did not jump off the page.”
Staff identified a number of sites that offer the minimum acreage for the facility, along with potential growth areas where parkland would likely be developed, but staff remains unable to recommend one site.
If the voters give the question a “resounding yes, it’s reasonable to think the village board will tell staff to take the next step to explore the feasibility of these locations,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt explained that the referendum is non-binding, noting a yes vote doesn’t force the village to build a facility and a no vote doesn’t stop a facility from being built.
“You can look at it as a rather robust community survey,” he said.
It was scheduled for the Nov. 8 election because midterms election have a larger turnout.
Maria Patt noted that since the pool planning began last year, the economy has changed, and asked about how inflation would affect the cost. She also asked how the village would find lifeguards.
Deines said higher costs have been a challenge for the industry, but added some design changes could help keep the prices in line. Staffing can be a challenge, McDade conceded, but said recently, Waunakee High School has implemented lifeguard classes as part of the curriculum, which could help.
Other questions about membership costs came up, with a concern for accessibility. McDade noted the village would “guarantee it will be inclusive,” adding that reduced pricing is currently available at the Village Center for families with lower incomes.
Another public information session on the aquatic referendum is set for Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. More information about the project is also available on the village’s website, www.waunakee.com/aquatics.