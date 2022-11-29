333 S. Madison St., Waunakee
(608) 849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
Inclement Weather Closing: Please pay attention to school closing announcements during inclement weather. If the Waunakee School District is closed, the Senior Center is closed. There will be no on-site meals or home delivered meals. The Transit Solutions bus will not provide transportation and all programs at the center will be cancelled.
MEALS: Congregate Meals—Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M-F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before. Home Delivered Meals—Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4.50. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Appointments are available four Tuesdays and the first three Wednesdays each month. Fee is $25. Call for an appointment. Bring two towels and arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee. Please note that the hourly rate will increase effective January 1 to $68 for one hour (the half hour rate will remain the same at $42)
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupuncture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at (608) 345-3567.
Blood Pressure Screening appointments are held the first Tuesday each month from 12-12:30 p.m.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com.
Caregiver Support Group—First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support Meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1pm (February – October).
UPCOMING EVENTS
Birthday Bingo: Tuesday, Dec. 6. Lunch starts at 11:30 am and bingo starts at 12:45 pm. Call (608) 849-8385 for meal reservations. Donation is suggested for the meal. Bingo cards are .50 cents each and proceeds are used as prizes. Bingo lasts as long as the prize money lasts.
Matinee Movie
No reservations needed. $2 donation for popcorn and soda.
Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:45 p.m. “The Good House”
Tai Chi / Qi Gong $60 for eight 45-minute classes Beginning or Continuing Classes are available.
Beginning Tai Chi: Thursdays 12/8/22—02/9/23 (no class 12/22/22 or 12/29/22), 10-10:45 a.m.
Continuing Tai Chi: Thursdays 12/8/22—02/9/23 (no class 12/22/22 or 12/29/22): 11—11:45 a.m.
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips—Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation—$1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
TRIPS & EXCURSIONS
Fireside Theater—White Christmas—Tuesday, Dec. 20: Let’s enjoy a motorcoach trip to the Fireside Dinner Theater. We will open our afternoon starting with a delicious dinner. After dinner, relax and enjoy White Christmas. White Christmas is an uplifting musical any time of year but especially loved at Christmas. Depart the Senior Center at 9:15 a.m. and return approximately 5:30 p.m. Per person fee is $110. For reservations call 608-849-8385. Paid reservations are due no later than Nov. 14.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers Second Wednesday of each month from 1-2:30 pm. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting 4th Thursday each month. Painting Wednesday 2 p.m. Stamping Third Wednesday each month at 11 a.m. Wood Carvers Wednesdays 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools).
Wii Bowling Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. Bridge Mondays 1 p.m. Euchre Thursdays 1 p.m. Leisurely Euchre—Mondays 1 p.m. 500 Tuesday 1 p.m. Poker Mondays and Fridays 1 p.m. Sheepshead Tuesdays 1 p.m. Scrabble Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. Mah Jongg Tuesdays and Fridays 1 p.m. Texas Hold ‘em Thursdays 1 p.m.