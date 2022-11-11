333 S. Madison St., Waunakee
(608) 849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
Inclement Weather Closing: Please pay attention to school closing announcements during inclement weather. If the Waunakee School District is closed, the Senior Center is closed. There will be no on-site meals or home delivered meals. The Transit Solutions bus will not provide transportation and all programs at the center will be cancelled.
Snow Angels: If you would like to help your neighbors and don’t mind the cold, you can help by becoming a “Snow Angel.” The Senior Center is looking for people who are willing to shovel snow from walkways and driveways for older adults living within our community and service area. If you are willing to volunteer, please contact Diane at (608) 849-8385. If you are an older adult, living within our service area that would like some assistance with snow removal, please contact Diane at 608-849-8385.
MEALS: Congregate Meals—Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M—F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before.Home Delivered Meals—Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4.50. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Appointments are available four Tuesdays and the first three Wednesdays each month. Fee is $25. Call for an appointment. Bring two towels and arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupuncture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at (608) 345-3567.
Blood Pressure Screening appointments are held the first Tuesday each month from 12-12:30 p.m.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com. TOPS will meet at Cannery Row 8/10—9/2/22.
Caregiver Support Group—First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February—October).
UPCOMING EVENTS
Memory Screening—Friday, Nov. 11, appointments between 9:30-1:30 p.m. A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory. It creates a baseline so future changes can be monitored. Specialists from the Aging & Disability Resource Center will provide these free 20-minute, confidential memory screenings and will have information about memory, memory clinics, brain health, and local resources that are available. Appointments can be made by calling (608) 849-8385
Thanksgiving Dinner & Entertainment—Friday, Nov. 18 starting at 11:30 a.m. Please join us for our annual Thanksgiving dinner! Following dinner enjoy Jillann Gabrielle’s performance called, Oh Jackie O!, Individuals residing within our service area may call for reservations now. Individuals living outside of our service area may call (608) 849-8385 for reservations on or after Nov. 8. Donations are appreciated for the meal. Space is limited, all reservations are due by Nov. 15.
MATINEE MOVIES
Friday, Nov. 11, at 12:45 p.m. “Top Gun: Maverick”
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips—Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 14—Costco—Middleton
Monday, Nov. 21—West Towne—Madison
Monday, Nov. 28—Metcalfes—Hilldale
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation—$1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
TRIPS & EXCURSIONS
Fireside Theater—White Christmas—Tuesday, Dec. 20: Let’s enjoy a motorcoach trip to the Fireside Dinner Theater. We will open our afternoon starting with a delicious dinner. After dinner, relax and enjoy White Christmas. White Christmas is an uplifting musical any time of year but especially loved at Christmas. Depart the Senior Center at 9:15 a.m. and return approximately 5:30 p.m. Per person fee is $110. For reservations call 608-849-8385. Paid reservations are due no later than Nov. 14.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers Second Wednesday of each month from 1-2:30 pm. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting 4th Thursday each month. Painting Wednesday 2 p.m. Stamping Third Wednesday each month at 11 a.m. Wood Carvers Wednesdays 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools). Wii Bowling Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. Bridge Mondays 1 p.m. Euchre Thursdays 1 p.m. Leisurely Euchre—Mondays 1 p.m. 500 Tuesday 1 p.m. Poker Mondays and Fridays 1 p.m. Sheepshead Tuesdays 1 p.m. Scrabble Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. Mah Jongg Tuesdays and Fridays 1 p.m. Texas Hold ‘em Thursdays 1 p.m.