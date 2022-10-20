Mark Weller

Shown is Mark Weller with his work in 2017. He Mark Weller described this timestacked photograph of a bridge at Waunakee Village Park as impressionistic. One of his pieces will be featured in the Dane Arts 2022 calendar.

 File photo

A Waunakee artist is featured in the 2022 Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission calendar, which was scheduled to be unveiled with the annual poster Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. during a reception at Garver Feed Mill in Madison.

Mark Weller, who utilizes timestacking in his photography, will be among 27 Dane County artists honored during the reception. His piece was chosen for the month of March in the calendar for the second year. The reception is open to the public, but attendees are asked to register at www.danearts.com.