Shown is Mark Weller with his work in 2017. He Mark Weller described this timestacked photograph of a bridge at Waunakee Village Park as impressionistic. One of his pieces will be featured in the Dane Arts 2022 calendar.
A Waunakee artist is featured in the 2022 Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission calendar, which was scheduled to be unveiled with the annual poster Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. during a reception at Garver Feed Mill in Madison.
Mark Weller, who utilizes timestacking in his photography, will be among 27 Dane County artists honored during the reception. His piece was chosen for the month of March in the calendar for the second year. The reception is open to the public, but attendees are asked to register at www.danearts.com.
“The local artists who contribute to Dane County’s art calendar and poster each year are a testament to our community’s thriving arts community,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, in a news release. “Congratulations to this year’s featured artists.”
The 2023 calendars are available at several retail locations, municipalities including the Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission Office in the City County Buiding, and at www.danearts.com. The 2023 posters have a $2 suggested donation and are available at various locations.
“Calendar and poster purchases help support local artists and the Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission’s commitment to the annual poster and calendar,” said Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission Director Mark Fraire. “Our agency, just like the calendars, was created with the purpose to encourage public participation in arts, culture, and local history countywide.”