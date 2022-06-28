"A Driftless Murder" by Jerry McGinley won first place in the Fiction (Mystery/Thriller) category of the Midwest Book Awards. The novel was published by the University of Wisconsin Press.
McGinley’s story opens when retired cop Pat Donegal gets a call from the Kickapoo County Chief Deputy Hennie Duggan. A gruesome discovery of human remains on a ridge in rural southwestern Wisconsin portends grisly possibilities that neither man wants to consider. Donegal realizes the investigation might not only be unsolvable but could land him in prison--or an early grave.
To assist in the investigation Donegal asks his friend Madison Detective Shea Sommers to join the team. The action bounces between Kickapoo County and suburban Milwaukee as they attempt to link several murders. A climactic showdown on a wooded blufftop closes the investigation but leaves some questions unanswered.
Patricia Skalka, the best-selling author of the Dave Cubiak Door County Mystery Series, says this about A Driftless Murder, “McGinley spins a chilling tale. This fast-paced police procedural spotlights the darker side of human nature and peers into the hearts and souls of those pledged to uphold the law. A rare treat for mystery readers.”
Finalists for the 32nd annual Midwest Book Awards included nearly 100 titles from 51 independent publishers from a 12-state region, competing for gold medals in fiction and non-fiction
Winners were announced during a YouTube presentation on June 25 in Minneapolis.
The Midwest Independent Publishers Association (MiPA) first organized the Midwest Book Awards in 1989, and the program has run continually since. Today judges for the prestigious literary award are booksellers, university staff, and librarians who are subject matter experts and collectively hail from each of MiPA’s twelve states.
Founded in 1984 in Minneapolis, the Midwest Independent Publishers Association exists today as a vibrant professional association that serves the publishing communities in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. MiPA aims to create an inclusive publishing community that shares educational resources, fosters networking connections, increases the quality of independent publishing coming out of the Midwest, and helps its member publishers grow.