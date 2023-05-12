The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
May 12: Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 12, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Members should their own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. and elections of new officers. New members are welcome. For more information, contact Commander Dave Barman 608-219-5883 or dabarman@tds.net
May 13: Food Drive
The National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive is May 13. Residents are asked to to leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag or in their mailbox that day.
May 14: Mother’s Day Brunch
American Legion Post 481 will serve omelets made to order with all the fixings on May 14 for Mother’s Day. The post is at River Road and Hwy. 113 in Westport.
May 18: Legion Auxiliary meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will hold its regular monthly meetings on Thursday, May 18, at the Post, 417 E Main St., at 7 p.m. Election of officers for 2023-24 will be conducted. A social time (5:30 p.m.) and potluck meal (6 p.m.) will precede the meeting. Meat will be provided, and all are asked to bring a dish to pass. Anyone interested in learning about the American Legion Auxiliary and its service to veterans and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children, and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information on the ALA, contact Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com
May 18: Power of Art
The community is invited to join the Waunakee Public Library and author Maria Katsaros-Molzahn on Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. as she shows how art has the power to heal, and those invested in the creative process recognize this aspect of their medium.
May 19: Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve a fish and shrimp dinner from 5-8 p.m. The post is located at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. It opens at 3 p.m. Call (608) 849-7480 to order carry-out dinners.
May 20: Author Talk ZOOM
Join the Waunakee Public Library and New York Times Bestselling YA Author Courtney Summers on ZOOM on Saturday, May 20, 1 p.m. Visit the library’s website for the link.
May 20: Open house
The Waunakee Food Pantry would like to invite the community at large for a drop-in open house to see their new location. It will be on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m.-noon with a ribbon cutting ceremony to end the event at noon. The new address is 710 South St, Suite A, or the lower level of the building. For any questions email info@waunakeefoodpantry.org
May 29: Memorial Day events
American Legion Post 360 conduct ceremonies for the departed veterans at the following cemeteries: 8 a.m., Union Cemetery in Vienna, Hwy 113; 8:20 a,m, Kolman Cemetery, West Woodland Drive; 8:40 a.m. Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley Road; 9 a.m. St John’s Cemeter; 9:20 a.m., St Mary’s Cemetery. Afterwards, the Memorial Program starts off with parade at 10:30 a.m. at the Fire Station on O’Malley Street then to Main Street. The Color Guard leads the parade to the American Legion Post 360, 417 E. Main St. At 11 a.m., the program includes Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer, and Eulogy (Chaplain Post 360), Laying of Wreath, Roll call of our deceased Veterans, Prayer, Salute to our departed Comrades and Taps. Following the service, American Legion will provide hotdogs and chips; bring a dish to pass.