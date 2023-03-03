The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
March 3: Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-through fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. March 3 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
March 4: Corned beef dinner
American Legion Post 481 — Westport will serve Rich and Dermot’s famous corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Full bar is available, and carry-outs welcome. The post is at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
March 6: Blood Drive
The Waunakee Public Library will hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Monday, March 6, 12:30-5:30 p.m. To sign up for an appointment please call (800) 733-2767 or visit link on our web site.
March 6: Community Engagement
The Waunakee Community School District will host a Community Engagement meeting to discuss the topic of Social and Emotional Learning from 6:30-8:30 p.m. It will offer a definition of SEL along with three presentations. The program will be at the Waunakee Intermediate School, 6273 Woodland Dr.
March 10: Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will serve a fish fry on March 10, from 4:30-7:30 pm. Carry outs are available. Cash or check only. Drinks are available at the bar. Fish Fry gift certificates are available.
March 12: Tweed reception postponed
Jan Tweed founded the Waunakee Community Band 37 years ago and is now retiring from being its Director. A reception was planned for her for March 12 at Rex’s InnKeeper but is now being postponed. It will occur at the band’s concert on July 13. More details will follow.
March 13: Author Talk ZOOM
Join the Waunakee Public Library on ZOOM for a conversation with New York Times bestselling author David Epstein, author of “Range and The Sports Gene,” as he chats about his most recent book, “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.” What is the path to success? Monday, March 13, at noon.
March 14: Pi (PIE) Day
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell homemade pies of various types on Tuesday, March 14, in the library lobby from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or until they are sold out. All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies need to be delivered to the Community Hall in the library on Monday, March 13, between 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Pie bakers are asked to pick up a covered pie pan near the coffee bar at the library starting Feb. 28 and sign their name. Donated pies will be decorated by volunteers, so they are perfect for gift giving or as a special family treat. Pies are $18 each. Proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities. Anyone with questions can contact sueb3000@gmail.com.
March 16: Legion, auxiliary meetings
American Legion Post 360, and Auxiliary Unit 360, 417 East Main St., will hold a monthly meeting on Thursday, March 16, with a dinner for American Legion’s birthday prepared by the Auxiliary. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Following the dinner there will be separate meetings. Attendees are asked to RSVP for dinner Shirley Kubiak, (608) 334-1481 or email shirleybear@outlook.com. New members are welcome for the Legion and Auxiliary.
March 28: Birdhouse workshop
Registration is now open for the Waunakee school district’s birdhouse building workshop for kids and their parents or guardians. It will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Innovation Center. To register, visit the district’s website, https://www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/community/community-education.