The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
July 23: Post 481 customer appreciation
American Legion Post 481 will host a customer appreciation event with free food and happy hour from 2-6 p.m. July 23 at the post, 53337 W. River Road, off of Hwy. 113 near Taylor Liquor.
July 27: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot from 3-6 p.m. July 30 and the following Wednesday afternoons through October.
July 28: Community Band Concert
The Waunakee Community Band’s final concert of the summer season will be in the High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. This is the band’s celebration of its 35th anniversary, which was actually in 2020 but couldn’t be celebrated at that time. This is the annual Pie and Ice Cream Night with homemade pie as well as ice cream and root beer floats. Refreshments will be available from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., during intermission and after the concert.
July 28: Art of Bonsai Trees
The Waunakee Public Library will offer a program with examples of the basic design and styling aspects, a brief overview of tools, pots, soils, as well as illustrating techniques typically used to develop and care for a bonsai throughout its lifetime. The program, set for on Thursday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m., demonstrate how a typical and inexpensive nursery tree can be “worked on” as a start toward the development of a suitable bonsai tree.
July 28-31: WaunaFest
WaunaFest will run all weekend long with carnival rides, bands and more at Centennial Park, the WaunaFest Run Saturday, along with an arts and craft show, and a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. Sunday. Visit waunafest.com for more details.
July 30: WaunaFest Arts and Crafts Fair
The Waunakee Lions Club will sponsor the 35th Annual WaunaFest Arts and Craft Far Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Centennial Park, 901 S. Holiday Dr. Exhibitors from in and out of state will display handmade wood crafts, jewelry, photography, paintings and more. In addition to sponsoring the Arts and Craft Show, the Waunakee Lions Club will serve food Friday through Sunday. Hot pork, BBQ or plain and Italian beef sandwiches will be available plus refreshments. In addition, health snacks of fresh carrots, cherry tomatoes and string cheese will be available.
July 31: WaunaFest Car Show
The 9th Annual WaunaFest Car Show will be on July 31 at Centennial Park, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Registration begins at 8 with the first 60 receiving a McDonalds Value Meal gift certificate. Enter the Centennial Park east parking lot from Holiday Drive. Look for the signs. Due to the parade starting at 11 a.m., after 11 a.m. participants coming from the east should take a right on to Schumacher Road down to Easy Street. Take a left on to Easy Street and proceed to the intersection of Easy Street and Hwy 113. Take a left on Hwy 113 to come back to Main Street. It is recommended that show vehicles be at the park by 10:30 a.m. to avoid any streets that are blocked.
Aug. 4: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, May 5, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with a family member or friend. The café’s theme is “The many months of August.” Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385 to make a reservation and for more information. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask.
Aug 9: National Night Out
The Waunakee Police Department will host National Night Out festivities at Village Park, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and the Waunakee Police Department. The event will features activities for children, prizes, free brats and hot dogs, and numerous displays by various law enforcement agencies and other organizations. It will run from 5-7 p.m.