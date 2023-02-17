The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before noon Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Feb. 16-18: “Blithe Spirit”
The Waunakee High School Drama department will perform a Winter Play for the first time in a long time. “Blithe Spirit” is a classic comedy where an author is haunted by spirits brought back during a seance gone wrong. The performances will be at the High School in the Small Auditorium near entrance door #17 at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Feb. 16-18). Tickets are available online at Waunakee.Booktix.com or at the door.
Feb. 17: Fish fry
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve a fish fry with fish and shrimp dinners from 5-8 p.m. A full bar is available, and carry-outs are welcome. The post is at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. It opens at 3 p.m. To place an order, call (608) 849-7480.
Feb. 17: Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-thru fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd. in Dane, on Friday, Feb 17. Serving is from 4:30-7 p.m.
Feb. 17: Bilingual Storytime
Join the fun of developing Spanish/English language skills with Bilingual storytime/ Hora del Cuento Bilingüe at the Waunakee Public Library, Friday, Feb. 17, at 9:45 a.m. There will be reading, singing and rhyming in both Spanish and English. For all ages.
Feb. 19: Project Brave
Waunakee Project Brave, an afternoon of speakers, story-telling and inspirational music, will run from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Waunakee Village Center. It is aimed at breaking the stigma that surrounds mental health and substance abuse.
Feb. 23: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
The Waunakee Public Library, in conjunction with the Public Health Madison Dane County, will provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Feb. 23, 3- 6 p.m. No appointments needed. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax available while supplies lasts. No ID or insurance required. 6 months-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Primary or bivalent booster.
Feb. 24: Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish at Hwy. K in Ashton will serve a buffet style fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the school hall. Carryouts will be available.
March 2: FFA Alumni
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
March 14: Pi (PIE) Day
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will once again sell homemade pies of various types on Tuesday, March 14, in the library lobby from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or until they are sold out. All pies are donated by Friends members and other library patrons. Pies need to be delivered to the Community Hall in the library on Monday, March 13, between 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Pie bakers are asked to pick up a covered pie pan near the coffee bar at the library starting Feb. 28 and sign their name. Donated pies will be decorated by volunteers, so they are perfect for gift giving or as a special family treat. Pies are $18 each. Proceeds go to the library for programs, materials, and activities. Anyone with questions can contact sueb3000@gmail.com.