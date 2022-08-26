The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Aug. 26: Touchdown Club Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host their annual tailgate for all Touchdown Club members on Friday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The tailgate will be held next to the entrance of Warrior Stadium with food and fun prior to the game. There is no charge for members. Not a member? Not a problem . . . you can sign up at the tailgate or visit our website at www.waunakeefootball.com.
Aug. 26: Touchdown Club Food Pantry Drive
Waunakee Warrior football fans and families can show support for the Waunakee Food Pantry during the club’s annual tailgate. The club will collect nonperishable food items and monetary donations at tables near the gates prior to the Warriors’ home opener on Aug. 26. The Food Pantry’s most wanted items include: cereal, macaroni and cheese, granola bars, canned tuna, and pancake syrup.
Sept. 1: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Sept, 1, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Sept. 9: Dane Oktoberfest
The Lake Melvin Yacht Club will host Oktoberfest on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Bert Deans Park, 120 Railroad St., Dane. There will be co-ed softball tournament, raffles, silent auction, food and beverages. On Saturday there will be children’s games and activities, and a bags tournament. The event is the main fundraiser for the Lake Melvin Yacht Club, a non-profit that raises money for local families in need in the Dane, Lodi and Waunakee area.
Sept. 11: Heritage Fest
Schumacher Farm Park will host its Heritage Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11. The event will feature hands-on activities representing farm life from the 1920s and 1930s, along with an outdoor aluminum pouring demonstration. To register for the aluminum casting workshop, visit www.felionstudios.com/workshops.
Sept. 11: Pancakes and Planes
The community is invited to celebrate one of America’s great freedoms, “the Freedom of Flight” at the Waunakee Airport’s Community breakfast held on Sunday, Sept. 11, sponsored by the Waunakee Airport & Pilots Association. This fun-filled Waunakee tradition runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon with a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage, beverages and more. Airplane rides (weather permitting) with a view of the Madison area will be available with a suggested donation of $45 per person. Other attractions will include displays of aircraft, vintage cars and motorcycles as well as face painting and a bounce house. Everyone is invited and encouraged to join us and share the pilots’ love of aviation. The airport is celebrating its 76th year.
Sept. 15: Legion Auxiliary meeting, shower
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 p.m. followed by a potluck meal will precede the meeting. Hot ham and turkey will be provided; all attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. The unit will hold its 7th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veterans Hospital where women veterans need essential baby items, such as diaper rash cream, new diaper bags, baby clothes newborn and 0-6 months, newborn nail clipper sets and more. For more information, contact Shirley Kubiak at (608) 334-1481.