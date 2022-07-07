The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
July 12: Concerts in the Park
The Blues Party performs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Concerts in the Park held at Village Park. Food carts will be arrive at 5:30 p.m. The concerts will continue Tuesday evenings through Aug. 2
July 12: DIY Bathroom Renovations
Join Master Certified Remodeler and Universal Design Certified Professional, Bob Weirough, at the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, July 12, 6:30 p.m. as he discusses some of the most common bathroom upgrades (flooring, faucets and shower installs). The right products and tools are very important to the success and longevity of any bathroom renovation.
July 13: Waunakee senior picnic
The Waunakee Rotary Club will once again sponsor the Waunakee Senior Picnic July 13 at Centennial Park beginning at 11 a.m. The event is free, and brats, burgers, potato salad, coleslaw and s’mores for dessert. Wine and beer will be served on request. Takeout is available. No reservation necessary.
July 13: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market continues on Wednesday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo Parking lot.
July 14: Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, July 14, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout, bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving you are eligible for membership in The American Legion. For more information, contact Commander Dave Barman 608-219-5883 or dabarman@tds.net
July 14: Waunakee Community Band
The Waunakee Community Band will present their fourth concert of the summer season Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the Village Park gazebo. With an evening of music of many styles, the band will recognize all those on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rocky Rococo will sell pizza beginning at 5:30 p.m. and Kona Ice will also be available. Bring a blanket or chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be in the high school Performing Arts Centers. the final concert of the season will be the annual Pie and Ice Cream Night in the High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. July 18.
July 14: The Art of Stress Free Productivity
Join author David Allen and the Waunakee Public Library on Zoom, Thursday, July 14, at 11 a.m. David’s 35 years of experience as a management consultant and executive coach has earned him worldwide and Forbes’ recognition as one of the top five executive coaches in the U.S. His New York Times bestselling book, “Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity,” has sold millions of copies and has been published in 30 languages.
July 21: Wauna Spike entry deadline
The Waunakee Lions Club will serve up the 26th (almost) Annual Wauna Spike, a co-ed, 6-person volleyball tournament. This year’s tournament will be held Saturday, July 30, at the Ripp Park soccer fields. All ages are eligible to participate. Pool competition begins at 8:30 AM and will run until roughly 1 p.m.. Playoffs are expected to conclude around 6 p.m. Play will occur in three divisions: Power, Intermediate & Recreation. Underhand serves will be required for the Recreation Division. Teams will be required to field 3 men and 3 women for tournament play. Team entries cost $90 each. Each team will be guaranteed 8 games prior to the beginning of playoffs. Teams making the playoffs will then participate in a single elimination playoff format. Cash prizes will be available for Power & Intermediate Divisions. Recreation will have “fun” prizes. Entry forms can be found at www.waunafest.org. If you have questions, contact Lion Kerry Cartier at (608) 338-8266 or Lion Randy Dahmen at (608) 849-9595. Completed entries, with team fees, must be received by July 21. All completed entries will be entered into the tournament on a first come basis. No refunds will be made after July 21.
July 21: Legion Auxiliary Unit Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Thursday, July 21, at the Post, 417 East Main St. Membership in the Auxiliary is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as children, grandchildren, and family members of veterans. The purpose of the Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. The Auxiliary conducts various projects throughout the year in furtherance of these goals. For more information about the Auxiliary, call (608) 334-1481 or send a message shirleybear@outlook.com
July 30: WaunaFest Arts and Crafts Fair
The Waunakee Lions Club will sponsor the 35th Annual WaunaFest Arts and Craft Far Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Centennial Park, 901 S. Holiday Dr. Exhibitors from in and out of state will display handmade wood crafts, jewelry, photography, paintings and more. In addition to sponsoring the Arts and Craft Show, the Waunakee Lions Club will serve food Friday through Sunday. Hot pork, BBQ or plain and Italian beef sandwiches will be available plus refreshments. In addition, health snacks of fresh carrots, cherry tomatoes and string cheese will be available.
July 28-31: WaunaFest
WaunaFest will run all weekend long with carnival rides, bands and more at Centennial Park, the WaunaFest Run Saturday, along with an arts and craft show, and a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. Sunday. Visit waunafest.com for more details.